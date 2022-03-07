North Platte could get up to six inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday

After a weekend storm left area residents digging out of 5 inches of snow, another system is expected to arrive midweek.

Samuel Meltzer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field, said the North Platte area could get 6 inches or more of accumulation from Wednesday night into Thursday.

“Right now it’s looking like North Platte is part of the area that is going to get the bulk of this snow,” Meltzer said. “Really it’s from the southern Panhandle, then the southern Sandhills and into southwest and south central Nebraska.”

Meltzer said the storm could also create wind chills reaching into the negative teens from Thursday through Saturday mornings.

“You can get the right conditions in March for major snow events like this.” Meltzer said. “Winter is certainly not over.”

The weather conditions should significantly improve over the weekend, according to Meltzer.

“It will gradually start to warm up,” Meltzer said. “We’re looking at highs for Saturday into the 40s and Sunday into the 50s.”

The pending midweek storm comes after a system dumped snow in the area Saturday morning and afternoon. At the North Platte airport, 5.7 inches of accumulation was recorded.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to reports of 23 crashes in western Nebraska over the weekend, according to an agency media release. A trooper received minor injuries Saturday night as the cruiser he was in was struck while he responded to a crash on Interstate 80.

The trooper responded at 10:40 p.m. after a vehicle slid off the interstate near mile marker 186 just outside Maxwell.

The trooper’s vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle that lost control as it approached the scene. The driver of that vehicle was medically cleared at the scene.

The state patrol also performed 36 motor assists over the weekend and provided support for other agencies in 10 additional incidents.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.