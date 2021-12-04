North Platte Council to look at bids for road widening, revised ward lines before beef plant proposal

City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the street project, listed on the short-term part of the city’s one- and six-year road plan, was estimated to cost $1.2 million by engineers in May.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad submitted the low bid of $1.485 million, with Steele’s Roofing & Construction of North Platte bidding just under $1.7 million, according to a council memorandum.

Labor shortages and continued growth in construction supply costs drove up the North Lakeview project’s cost, Kibbon told The Telegraph Friday.

A second vote on an ordinance redrawing the city’s four ward boundaries for the 2022 elections will take place between the Lakeview street project vote and the Sustainable Beef discussion.

A map proposed by gWorks of Omaha made only minor changes to council district lines as a result of the 2020 census.

Council members gave the redistricting ordinance first-round approval Nov. 16. A second “yes” vote Tuesday would set up final passage Dec. 21, unless the council decides Tuesday to waive a final reading.

In other business, the council will: