North Platte Council to look at bids for road widening, revised ward lines before beef plant proposal

Before voting on Sustainable Beef LLC’s redevelopment plan near meeting’s end, North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider bids for the long-scheduled reconstruction of part of North Lakeview Boulevard.
Council members also will hold second-round debate on revised election district maps during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
A public hearing and vote on selling a retired city sewer lagoon to Sustainable Beef and granting $21.5 million in tax increment financing will be the evening’s last major agenda item. See Saturday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for details. You can also view the Telegraph’s ongoing coverage of the proposed beef processing plant at nptelegraph.com.
The North Lakeview project, approved by the council on Jan. 21, 2020, would rebuild and widen the narrow two-lane street between West A and Front streets.
Council members created a “street improvement district” for the work a month before approving TIF aid to DP Development Inc. of Omaha for an initial 80-unit apartment-commercial project at West A and Lakeview.
The COVID-19 pandemic arrived soon after in March 2020, postponing DP’s construction start until February 2021.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the street project, listed on the short-term part of the city’s one- and six-year road plan, was estimated to cost $1.2 million by engineers in May.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad submitted the low bid of $1.485 million, with Steele’s Roofing & Construction of North Platte bidding just under $1.7 million, according to a council memorandum.
Labor shortages and continued growth in construction supply costs drove up the North Lakeview project’s cost, Kibbon told The Telegraph Friday.
A second vote on an ordinance redrawing the city’s four ward boundaries for the 2022 elections will take place between the Lakeview street project vote and the Sustainable Beef discussion.
A map proposed by gWorks of Omaha made only minor changes to council district lines as a result of the 2020 census.
Council members gave the redistricting ordinance first-round approval Nov. 16. A second “yes” vote Tuesday would set up final passage Dec. 21, unless the council decides Tuesday to waive a final reading.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to have Arete Design Group of Sheridan, Wyoming, design and provide cost estimates for replacing City Hall’s roof.
Rainstorms last spring caused both internal and external roof leaks, Kibbon said in a council memo.
» Consider an agreement with JK Consulting of Smithfield to review Municipal Light & Water’s electric rate structure and cash-reserve needs for the Electric Department.
» Decide whether to renew the city’s annual agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to maintain the surfaces of the 25.78 lane miles of state and U.S. highways inside city limits.
NDOT would pay the city $54,138 in 2022 to maintain those roads at a rate of $2,100 per lane mile, City Engineer Brent Burklund said in a council memo.
» Vote on Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination of Lena Hughes for a second term on the North Platte Tree Board and an agreement with Voya and Professional Financial Advisors LLC to service the city’s employee retirement program.
Both items are part of an eight-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.