North Platte Councilman Carman resigns after 12 years of service

Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will resign after Tuesday's council meeting, capping a 50-year career in public service in Lincoln County.

A City Hall press release said Carman, who had been running for a fourth council term, cited desires to relocate closer to family and to truly retire as his reasons for stepping down.

Carman, 1401 West A St., was elected to the council and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. His departure leaves Brian Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive, as the only official candidate for the open Ward 3 seat.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher will appoint a new council member to fulfill the last three months of Carman's current term. Newly elected city officials take their seats at the first council meeting in December.

Residents who live in Ward 3 and are interested in finishing Carman’s term should submit a resume with a letter of interest to the mayor’s office prior to Aug. 20.

Carman has spent most of his life in public service. He had a successful career in law enforcement, beginning as a North Platte police officer in 1972 and as Lincoln County sheriff from 1998 to 2006. He is also an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran.

“Jim has been a valuable council member for our community,” Kelliher said in the press release. “He offers a balanced conservative approach and is able to take a big-picture perspective on decisions.”

“I put everything I had into being a public servant for the city of North Platte and the citizens for 50 years," Carman said in the press release. "Now it is time for someone else step into the role.

“It has been an honor to have worked with all of the professionals and staff that put their tireless efforts into supporting and growing this community every day.”

Carman had missed the last two council meetings, including the Aug. 2 session at which the remaining seven members voted 5-2 to table a decision on whether to put a special half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex.

Council members are expected Tuesday to receive signed petitions seeking to put the measure on the ballot regardless. Kelliher said Wednesday that a resolution to submit such petitions for verification by the Lincoln County Clerk's Office will be on the agenda.

The city will hold a short reception at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall for anyone who wishes to congratulate Carman on his years of public service.