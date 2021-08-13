North Platte counselor urges council, community to consider casino's impact

“Will that change (with the addition of a casino)? Probably. No one can say for sure,” Felton said. “But when gambling opportunities increase (in a community), you likely will see some growth in the number of people getting in trouble with it. That’s pretty basic.”

He said gambling troubles could lead to individuals ultimately abusing alcohol or other illegal substances or committing misdemeanors or felonies.

“To be honest, I have not seen just somebody with a straight gambling addiction for a long time,” Felton said.

He said statistics have shown that by the time someone reaches the point of being a compulsive gambler, they have committed eight criminal offenses along the way.

The more severe the gambling problem is, the more likely the person is willing to pass a bad check, commit theft or turn to other activities in effort to gain funds to either gamble with or pay off a debt.

“I’ve seen cases from drug dealing to fraud all the way to involving human trafficking,” Felton said.

But, how much of an impact could addition of a horse track and casino make on the crime rate overall?

There is no clear answer to that question.