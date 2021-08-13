North Platte counselor urges council, community to consider casino's impact

Ron Felton has been a counselor for more than four decades and nearly all of his clients have some form of a gambling problem.
Given that, Foster does not support a proposed five-eighths-mile oval horse track and eventual 32,0000 square foot casino in North Platte. But he is not openly opposed to the project either.
He just wants to make sure that all issues on the matter — including the societal impact concerns — are considered before a decision is made.
“I just think people need to have a good discussion over all the questions (surrounding the facilities),” Felton said from his office in North Platte earlier this week.
The North Platte City Council is scheduled to consider approval of a conditional use permit for the project after the planning commission gave its support to it in late July.
The council’s potential action would not be the final step, however. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission would have to grant separate horse-track and gaming licenses.
Felton said the facilities would create jobs in the community and potentially bring more outside traffic to North Platte and the surrounding communities. But he added numbers in other areas will likely show a growth as well.
Felton said studies show about 3% of the population has a severe gambling problem across the county. That amounts to about 1,000 people in North Platte and Lincoln County.
“Will that change (with the addition of a casino)? Probably. No one can say for sure,” Felton said. “But when gambling opportunities increase (in a community), you likely will see some growth in the number of people getting in trouble with it. That’s pretty basic.”
He said gambling troubles could lead to individuals ultimately abusing alcohol or other illegal substances or committing misdemeanors or felonies.
“To be honest, I have not seen just somebody with a straight gambling addiction for a long time,” Felton said.
He said statistics have shown that by the time someone reaches the point of being a compulsive gambler, they have committed eight criminal offenses along the way.
The more severe the gambling problem is, the more likely the person is willing to pass a bad check, commit theft or turn to other activities in effort to gain funds to either gamble with or pay off a debt.
“I’ve seen cases from drug dealing to fraud all the way to involving human trafficking,” Felton said.
But, how much of an impact could addition of a horse track and casino make on the crime rate overall?
There is no clear answer to that question.
“I think with anything like that we have no real idea of how it will affect (crime stats),” North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said. “We have other issues. There was just (a study) that listed us as one of worst cities (in Nebraska) in terms of property crime.
“Trying to crystal ball what’s going to happen in two or three years when this industry or that industry comes (into the area), we just don’t know,” Hudson said. “Anytime you bring in more tourists and people into the community, there is always the possibility that others are going to be victimized.”