North Platte couple receives award from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation awarded its annual “Above and Beyond Award” to Joe and Dorothy Conger of North Platte.
“The extraordinary giving by Joe and Dorothy Conger have benefited a great many people here,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the foundation.
The Congers established three well-endowed scholarship funds at the community foundation and also have given remarkable support to many worthy causes, Seacrest said in a press release.
The Congers’ gifts have been made in gratitude for their community and for the scholarship aid that helped them and their children. Dorothy Conger said, “We probably wouldn’t have gotten through college or our life without help.”
Joe and Dorothy Conger both grew up in poor families during the Depression. Joe served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve. Both Joe and Dorothy taught school for many years, in Superior, Minden and finally North Platte. Joe taught science and Dorothy taught elementary students.
They raised and helped educate their three children and helped educate six grandchildren.
One of the scholarships they established is for single mothers wanting to get a college education. Joe said this scholarship was established in memory of his mother and the “tough life she had lived for us kids.”
“We were investing in people,” Joe said about the endowed scholarship funds the couple established.
The Congers generously supported many local nonprofit causes through the Community Foundation, Seacrest said.
The Congers provided the funds to pay for swimming lessons for hundreds of local youths in recent years. Dorothy Conger said she never forgot that she almost drowned in a sandpit pond before learning to swim in college.
“Children need to learn to swim when they are younger,” she said.
During more than 50 years of living in North Platte, they also gave generously of their time in serving their community and their church. Between the two they have given hundreds of units of blood or blood platelets and volunteered for the Red Cross over several decades. They urge others to help meet the need for blood and blood platelets by donating.
“I think that giving is what life is all about,” Joe said. “I wanted to be a giver.”
They said the money they donated came from spending carefully and saving purposefully. Dorothy added, “We have done what we can do.”
Seacrest said, “Joe and Dorothy don’t seek recognition, yet they definitely deserve it.”
The Community Foundation administers and awards scholarships and grants to nonprofit causes from more than 300 charitable funds.