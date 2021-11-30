North Platte couple receives award from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were investing in people,” Joe said about the endowed scholarship funds the couple established.

The Congers generously supported many local nonprofit causes through the Community Foundation, Seacrest said.

The Congers provided the funds to pay for swimming lessons for hundreds of local youths in recent years. Dorothy Conger said she never forgot that she almost drowned in a sandpit pond before learning to swim in college.

“Children need to learn to swim when they are younger,” she said.

During more than 50 years of living in North Platte, they also gave generously of their time in serving their community and their church. Between the two they have given hundreds of units of blood or blood platelets and volunteered for the Red Cross over several decades. They urge others to help meet the need for blood and blood platelets by donating.

“I think that giving is what life is all about,” Joe said. “I wanted to be a giver.”

They said the money they donated came from spending carefully and saving purposefully. Dorothy added, “We have done what we can do.”

Seacrest said, “Joe and Dorothy don’t seek recognition, yet they definitely deserve it.”

The Community Foundation administers and awards scholarships and grants to nonprofit causes from more than 300 charitable funds.