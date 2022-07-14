North Platte couple wins NPCC Foundation Auction House

Steve and Michelle Bucholz of North Platte are the winners of the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House. They submitted the winning bid of $201,000 Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re really excited,” Michelle said. “We’ve always dreamed of living in the country, so we bought some land and now we’ve taken another step toward that.”

Students in the college’s building construction, electrical and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology programs built the home from the ground up to gain hands-on, real-world experience.

The home was then sold via silent auction. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students in the building trades.