North Platte dentist offering cash, tooth-friendly treat in exchange for candy

Unwanted Halloween candy can be exchanged for cash or a dental-friendly treat next week at Phelps Family Dentistry.

The swap is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Phelps office at 221 S. Jeffers St. Individuals do not need to be patients to participate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each pound of candy weighed in is worth $1 — up to five pounds. Children also can exchange the candy for a treat.

The swap is being done as part of the Soldiers’ Angels “Treat for Troops” program.

The candy is collected and sent to deployed U.S. service members and veterans.