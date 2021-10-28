North Platte dentist offering cash, tooth-friendly treat in exchange for candy

Unwanted Halloween candy can be exchanged for cash or a dental-friendly treat next week at Phelps Family Dentistry.
The swap is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Phelps office at 221 S. Jeffers St. Individuals do not need to be patients to participate.
Each pound of candy weighed in is worth $1 — up to five pounds. Children also can exchange the candy for a treat.
The swap is being done as part of the Soldiers’ Angels “Treat for Troops” program.
The candy is collected and sent to deployed U.S. service members and veterans.
