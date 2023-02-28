Monday’s “motion day” proved exceptionally heavy in Lincoln County District Court, as North Platte’s two district judges sentenced 18 people and advanced or resolved 10 other cases between them.

Three of the combined 28 cases that moved forward Monday were reported in Tuesday’s Telegraph, including a six- to 12-year prison term in an August 2022 firearms case.

Among Monday’s cases, Tyler J. Keup, 39, of North Platte was sentenced to prison time in a pair of cases from 2021 and 2022.

Keup received three to six years in prison for felony burglary of an East Sixth Street home on Aug. 13, 2021, and 180 days for misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing on March 1, 2022.

District Judge Michael Piccolo gave Keup 143 days’ credit for time served on each count. The judge’s online notes on the state’s subscription JUSTICE website weren’t clear whether the sentences were concurrent or consecutive.

Keup accepted a plea agreement Dec. 5 in which he pleaded no contest to the two charges. Lincoln County prosecutors dismissed counts of felony possession of burglar’s tools and misdemeanor criminal mischief in the break-in case and felony possession of methamphetamine in the 2022 case.

Also Monday, District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced 33-year-old Michael D. Lappegard Jr. of North Platte to up to 5½ years in prison in a trio of cases.

Lappegard, who had been placed on specialized substance abuse supervision in two cases on Jan. 25, 2021, admitted Dec. 5 to violating that probation.

Volkmer sentenced him Monday to two years in prison for felony third-degree assault of a peace officer and one year for misdemeanor first-offense resisting arrest on Feb. 16, 2020.

Those two prison sentences are concurrent with each other but consecutive with each of the other two cases, the judge ruled. Lappegard received 163 days’ credit for time served on the two counts.

In the other SSAS-related case, Lappegard received 18 months in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine on March 1, 2020. Volkmer gave him 278 days’ credit on that charge.

In his third and newest case, Lappegard was sentenced to two years in prison for felony second-offense resisting arrest on Feb. 19, 2022. He received 11 days’ credit in that case.

Lappegard accepted a plea agreement Dec. 5 in which he pleaded no contest to the last charge and admitted to probation violations on the three 2020 charges.

Volkmer also ordered that Lappegard complete nine months of post-release supervision on the 2020 peace officer assault charge and the 2022 felony resisting-arrest charge.

Ivan H. Krell, 28, of Ogallala was sentenced to three to four years in prison for felony conspiracy to commit theft, $5,000 or more, in connection with an incident on March 23, 2022.

He pleaded no contest to the charge Sept. 26 after prosecutors dismissed related felony counts of theft by deception, $5,000 or more, and issuing a no-account check, $5,000 or more. Volkmer gave Krell 146 days’ credit for time served.