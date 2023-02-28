In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Brent P. Crews, 34, of Northglenn, Colorado, was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony shoplifting, $5,000 or more, in an incident on Sept. 20, 2018. Volkmer gave Crews 319 days’ credit for time served in jail.

Richard F. Curry, 42, was placed on 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 5. Prosecutors dismissed a related felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Matthew J. Earhart, 39, was sentenced to 61 days already served in jail on misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, $500 or less, and second-degree trespassing despite an order to leave. Both charges are in connection with a Nov. 12 incident. Earhart pleaded no contest after accepting a plea agreement that reduced the first count from felony possession of a weapon by a dangerous person.

Denise K. Little, 28, of Kearney was sentenced to 60 days in jail after admitting to violating probation on a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic assault on Sept. 28, 2021. Volkmer gave Little 15 days’ credit.

Dawnovan M. Polfus, 22, of Ogallala was given concurrent 36-month probation terms in two felony cases. She pleaded no contest in one case to felony second-degree forgery, $1,500 to $5,000 by aggregation, in an incident on March 24, 2022, and in the other case to felony issuing of a no-account check, $5,000 or more, in an incident on March 9, 2022. Two related felony counts in the latter case were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Stacey A. Radabaugh, 55, was placed on 12 months’ probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of attempted leaving the scene of an accident. She had been charged with felony leaving the scene of an injury accident on March 8, 2022.

Mya C. Robideaux, 20, was placed on 24 months’ specialized substance abuse probation after she pleaded no contest to felony third-offense shoplifting, $500 or less. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss an unrelated county court case.

Colby I. Saucedo, 34, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of heroin. He had been charged with felony heroin possession. Volkmer gave him 80 days’ credit.

Billy S.L. Smith, 47, of Denver was sentenced to concurrent 270-day jail terms on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person, both on Jan. 14, 2019. Volkmer gave Smith 77 days’ credit and ordered him to complete 12 months of post-release supervision.

William Jensen, 62, of rural North Platte was placed on 36 months’ probation and eight years’ driver’s license suspension for felony third-offense driving under the influence on June 24, 2022. He pleaded guilty Dec. 19 under a plea agreement that reduced the charge from fourth-offense DUI and dismissed a related felony charge of driving under suspension. Piccolo ordered Jensen to serve 60 days in jail, with 32 days’ credit.

Kyle Tatlow, 27, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for felony child abuse on Aug. 13. Piccolo gave him 182 days’ credit and ordered him to complete 18 months of post-release supervision.

Robin E. Dennis, 39, was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading no contest to a reduced felony count of attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person on June 16, 2022. He had been charged with actual possession of such a weapon and being a habitual criminal. The latter count was cropped under a plea agreement. Piccolo gave Dennis 128 days’ credit for time served.

Ryan G. Tilley, 38, of Gibbon was sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 25, 2022. Piccolo gave him 57 days’ credit.

David P. Rowe, 60, was fined $1,000 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and an 18-month driver’s license suspension on a reduced misdemeanor count of second-offense driving under the influence. He was originally charged with felony third-offense DUI and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and having no operator’s license in an incident on Jan. 21, 2022. Piccolo gave Rowe 30 days’ credit on the DUI charge.

Clark O. Brown, 41, pleaded no contest to one count of felony child abuse on April 30, 2022. Related felony counts of strangulation and first-degree assault were dismissed. Volkmer set sentencing for May 1 for Brown, who remained free on 10% of $25,000 bail.

Nicholas H. Hahn, 37, pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Nov. 12. A related felony count of possession of a stolen firearm was dismissed. Volkmer released Hahn on a personal recognizance bond so he can attend Lincoln County’s problem-solving court.

Johnathon M. Hernandez, 30, pleaded no contest to a reduced felony charge of attempted sexual assault of a then 14-year-old girl on Aug. 1, 2021. Piccolo set sentencing for May 1.

Emilio A. Vera, 23, pleaded guilty to felony distribution of clonazepam in an incident on July 26, 2021. An unrelated case of felony distribution of marijuana on Nov. 19, 2020, was dismissed under a plea agreement that included Vera’s acceptance into the state’s Midwest Problem Solving Court.

Volkmer set trial for the May 9 jury term for Natalia A. Vieyra, 27, on felony counts of third-offense driving under the influence and third-offense refusal of a chemical test. Both are in connection with a July 4, 2022, incident.

Roger D. Noonan, 28, of rural North Platte pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree assault in an Oct. 16 incident. Volkmer set further proceedings for May 15. Noonan remained free on 10% of $45,000 bail.

Russell J. Smith Jr., 39, pleaded not guilty to unrelated felony counts of second-offense theft by receiving, $500-$1,500, on Nov. 20, 2022, and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver on March 29, 2022. Volkmer set further proceedings for May 1 for Russell Smith, who remains in jail in lieu of a combined $105,000 bail in the two cases and three unrelated ones.

Wesley J. Stickelman, 52, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of Adderall and misdemeanor counts of second-offense driving under the influence, refusal of chemical test and reckless driving. All counts are in connection with a Dec. 10 incident. Volkmer set Stickelman’s bail at $20,000, with 10% allowed to be posted for release, and set further proceedings for April 3.

In a case originally scheduled for Monday, Devin S. Baker, 37, of Omaha Friday waived his first district court appearance and pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, both on Nov. 9. Piccolo set further proceedings for May 1.

The judge Friday likewise accepted an appearance waiver and not-guilty plea by Hannah Stengel, 34, of Windsor, Colorado on eight felony counts in a Dec. 23 incident. He set further proceedings for April 3.

Stengel faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and single counts of possession of a stolen firearm; theft by receiving, $5,000 or more; possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; and possession of fentanyl.