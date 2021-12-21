North Platte doctor to serve on Nebraska Cancer Coalition board

Great Plains Health doctor Todd E. Hlavaty will serve on the board of directors for the Nebraska Cancer Coalition — NC2 — beginning January 2022, according to a press release.

Hlavaty is a board-certified radiation oncologist and has been the medical director of the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health for the last 26 years.

“We congratulate Dr. Hlavaty on being selected for this responsibility,” said Mel McNea, chief executive officer at Great Plains Health. “He will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the board, just as he brings to his role at Great Plains Health every day. Nebraskans are fortunate to have him serving in a way that impacts how we understand and prevent cancer.”

NC2’s mission is to connect people and resources to strengthen cancer prevention, detection and the quality of life in Nebraska. NC2’s programs are focused on outreach, with attention to the following action areas: colorectal cancer, HPV vaccination, screening disparities, lung cancer, and breast and cervical cancers. Other programs are dedicated to cancer survivorship, education and advocacy.

Hlavaty has been the medical director of the Anderson Cancer Center in McCook for the past seven years.

He has also served as the past president of the Nebraska Medical Association since 2019 and in various leadership roles at Great Plains Health, including on the Great Plains Health Care Foundation board of directors.