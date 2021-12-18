 Skip to main content
North Platte duplex damaged in Saturday morning fire
North Platte duplex damaged in Saturday morning fire

One half of a duplex on the 300 block of East D. Street suffered extensive damage early Saturday in a blaze that a North Platte fire department official said appeared to have been caused by an electrical issue.

Both occupants of the duplex were woke by the smoke and heat and were able to safely leave the building, North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Einspahr said.

The call was initially reported as a kitchen fire at 1:04 a.m., and fire crews were greeted by smoke pouring from the front door and attic, and flames in the kitchen.

“It first came through as a kitchen fire but upon further investigation, it looked to have started in the attic and then traveled down into the walls of the kitchen,” Einspahr said.

The kitchen suffered significant smoke and fire damage and crews also had to ventilate the roof in two different spots.

“There was no smoke damage or anything to the other (half of the) duplex,” Einspahr said. “But the one half is going to be almost a total loss. (The fire) had burnt through the trusses and it had been going for a little while.”

Einspahr said the fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes but crews remained on the scene until 3 a.m.

Crews from both the fire department and volunteer fire department responded to the scene.

