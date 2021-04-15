North Platte economic development group receives grant for Shot in the Arm Phase 3

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. has received the entire $500,000 state grant it sought to help power an expanded Phase 3 of the chamber’s Shot in the Arm housing incentives.
Four other west central Nebraska economic development groups won grants from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund in a list released Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
North Platte’s $500,000 state grant will be paired with $550,000 in local public and private funds to build upon the incentives for building single-family homes and apartments offered by the chamber since 2015.
Besides continuing those incentives, Shot in the Arm’s third phase will offer new ones to encourage rehabilitation of upper floors for apartments in the downtown Canteen District.
Owners of up to eight homes at least 60 years old also could apply for Shot in the Arm 3 in a pilot program to be managed by the Lincoln County Community Development Corp.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person was thrilled North Platte won the full amount it asked for from the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, which also helped finance Shot in the Arm’s second phase.
“We felt we put a compelling case together” for the full $500,000 grant, he said Thursday. “We had a lot of results from Shot in the Arm 1 and 2.”
Getting a fully funded grant is all the more remarkable, Person said, because the Nebraska Department of Economic Development was giving greater weight this round to communities that hadn’t yet received help from the state fund.
With the Sustainable Beef LLC packing-plant proposal and other economic development projects on the table, “housing will continue to be a need,” he said.
To assemble its $550,000 local match for the state grant, the chamber won City Council approval in December of a $250,000 Quality Growth Fund grant.
That was added to funds committed by chamber members, notably Great Plains Health, which also was a major contributor to Shot in the Arm Phase 2.
Phase 3, which will run through May 2023, is the six-year-old initiative’s first to simultaneously target every major housing need identified in the 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study.
It will retain the “classic” Shot in the Arm incentives for homebuilders: $12,000 for a single-family home, $24,000 for a duplex or town home and $6,000 per unit for apartments.
Canteen District building owners could receive $15,000 per unit to create or modernize upper-floor apartments, the subject of a Nebraska Main Street Network workshop May 10-11 at the Prairie Arts Center.
Those who own homes at least 60 years old, meanwhile, could receive $25,000 to help with rehabilitation projects worth at least half of their home’s taxable value.
State Sen. Mike Groene will discuss his 2020 “microTIF” initiative, which also targets homes at least 60 years old, at a City Council work session at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The council would have to pass an enabling resolution to authorize microTIF, which can be used by homeowners in “substandard and blighted” areas. Shot in the Arm 3’s pilot incentives, however, are available citywide.
Fourteen non-metro groups will share $9.13 million in the DED’s latest Rural Workforce Housing Fund awards. Those 14 groups assembled a combined $9.76 million in local matching funds.
The Legislature, which created the fund in 2017, replenished it with an additional $10 million during the 2020 session.
Following are other regional economic development groups receiving Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants, with the amounts of their local matches in parentheses:
» Keith County Housing Development Corp., Ogallala: $400,000 ($686,450).
» McCook Economic Development Corp.: $250,000 ($413,745).
» Cozad Development Corp.: $700,000 ($700,000).
» Gothenburg Improvement Co.: $850,000 ($950,000).
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.