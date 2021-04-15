North Platte economic development group receives grant for Shot in the Arm Phase 3

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. has received the entire $500,000 state grant it sought to help power an expanded Phase 3 of the chamber’s Shot in the Arm housing incentives.

Four other west central Nebraska economic development groups won grants from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund in a list released Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

North Platte’s $500,000 state grant will be paired with $550,000 in local public and private funds to build upon the incentives for building single-family homes and apartments offered by the chamber since 2015.

Besides continuing those incentives, Shot in the Arm’s third phase will offer new ones to encourage rehabilitation of upper floors for apartments in the downtown Canteen District.

Owners of up to eight homes at least 60 years old also could apply for Shot in the Arm 3 in a pilot program to be managed by the Lincoln County Community Development Corp.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person was thrilled North Platte won the full amount it asked for from the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, which also helped finance Shot in the Arm’s second phase.