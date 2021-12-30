North Platte expected to ring in the New Year with snowfall

The New Year will ring in with the first snowfall of 2022.
A storm system dragging arctic air behind it is expected to result in 3 to 4 inches of powder in the North Platte area as well as wind chills as low as minus 20 or colder.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez said Thursday that light snow could fall in the northwestern Sandhills on New Year’s Eve afternoon and spread to the south and east throughout Friday. The heaviest accumulation will happen in the late night hours into early New Year’s Day. The storm should taper off by early afternoon Saturday.
Gomez, who is based in the NWS office at Lee Bird Field in North Platte, said the heaviest accumulations should be along the Interstate 80 corridor and to the areas to the south and east, with the potential for a half foot near the Nebraska/Kansas border.
The NWS estimated a 30% chance that North Platte will receive more than 4 inches, while those odds increase in McCook and Imperial to 54% and 47%, respectively.
“The exact track (of the storm) is still a little bit uncertain, so if it shifts to the south or the north, the amounts could change,” Gomez said.
Gomez said the winds will blow from the north to northeast at 20 to 25 mph during the storm. The winds won’t be anywhere close to the strength of the system that went through the area Dec. 15, but with the dry, fluffy snow, visibility could be an issue for overnight travel.
Gomez said the low temperatures will drop to below zero on New Year’s Eve, and the wind chills will be several degrees colder than that across North Platte and surrounding areas.
“Some areas across the northern Sandhills and north central Nebraska could have wind chills closer to minus 29,” Gomez said.
Saturday’s winds will blow around 20 mph, and low temperatures could reach a few degrees below zero as well. The area is expected to warm up after that, however. Gomez said the projected high for North Platte and the surrounding areas is in the high 30s to low 40s.
That trend should continue through midweek. Gomez said the high Wednesday should be around the mid-30s but then drop to the low 20s Thursday as another cold front passes through the area.
Gomez said it is too early to tell if additional precipitation will come with that front as well.
“Right now our confidence is higher with the colder temperatures,” Gomez said.