North Platte expected to ring in the New Year with snowfall

The New Year will ring in with the first snowfall of 2022.

A storm system dragging arctic air behind it is expected to result in 3 to 4 inches of powder in the North Platte area as well as wind chills as low as minus 20 or colder.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez said Thursday that light snow could fall in the northwestern Sandhills on New Year’s Eve afternoon and spread to the south and east throughout Friday. The heaviest accumulation will happen in the late night hours into early New Year’s Day. The storm should taper off by early afternoon Saturday.

Gomez, who is based in the NWS office at Lee Bird Field in North Platte, said the heaviest accumulations should be along the Interstate 80 corridor and to the areas to the south and east, with the potential for a half foot near the Nebraska/Kansas border.

The NWS estimated a 30% chance that North Platte will receive more than 4 inches, while those odds increase in McCook and Imperial to 54% and 47%, respectively.

“The exact track (of the storm) is still a little bit uncertain, so if it shifts to the south or the north, the amounts could change,” Gomez said.

