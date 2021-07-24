North Platte Families 1st Partnership receives grant for community baby shower

Families 1st Partnership in North Platte has received $6,000 from the Nebraska Title V-Maternal & Child Health Block Grant, according to a press release.
The funds will be used to purchase diapers, baby wipes, and skin care products that will be given away at the upcoming “community baby shower” planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Cody Park Shelter.
Community baby showers are an initiative of United HealthCare, which partners with collaboratives across the state to help host the event in communities throughout Nebraska.
The 2021 event is the third time a community baby shower has been held in Lincoln County.
“The purpose of the event is to spotlight the importance of early intervention of healthcare, education and social services for infants and toddlers,” according to the press release.
The presence of local agencies at community baby showers allows families to become acquainted with area resources.
WIC/People’s Family Health, Groovy Grannies, Women’s Resource Center, Rape & Domestic Abuse Prevention, Educational Development Network and Mammoth Clothing have all helped with the planning.
WIC, Groovy Grannies, Women’s Resource Center and Families 1st Partnership will sponsor Cody Park Rides for the evening. Other organizations attending to provide information will be HeadStart, DHHS, Calgary Baptist Church, Kids First Preschool and All Seasons Intergenerational Childcare.
In addition to the education opportunities, families that attend will be able to get a supply kit of diapers, baby wipes, baby shampoo/wash and lotion. There will be door prizes given away through the evening with the drawing for the grand prize of a wagon at 8 p.m.
The funds will also be used to host another community baby shower in Ogallala on Aug. 21 during the Keith County Block Party.