North Platte Families 1st Partnership receives grant for community baby shower

Families 1st Partnership in North Platte has received $6,000 from the Nebraska Title V-Maternal & Child Health Block Grant, according to a press release.

The funds will be used to purchase diapers, baby wipes, and skin care products that will be given away at the upcoming “community baby shower” planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Cody Park Shelter.

Community baby showers are an initiative of United HealthCare, which partners with collaboratives across the state to help host the event in communities throughout Nebraska.

The 2021 event is the third time a community baby shower has been held in Lincoln County.

“The purpose of the event is to spotlight the importance of early intervention of healthcare, education and social services for infants and toddlers,” according to the press release.

The presence of local agencies at community baby showers allows families to become acquainted with area resources.

WIC/People’s Family Health, Groovy Grannies, Women’s Resource Center, Rape & Domestic Abuse Prevention, Educational Development Network and Mammoth Clothing have all helped with the planning.