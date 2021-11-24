North Platte Families 1st Partnership receives grant to help low-income residents get dental care

Families 1st Partnership of North Platte has received a $5,000 grant from the Medica Foundation of Minneapolis to help low-income residents get dental care.

The grant will be used for a “private pay program” paying dentists for emergency care directly affecting eligible patients’ ability to work or take part in “mandatory education,” the organization said in a press release.

The number of local dental patients who depend on Medicaid to cover dental expenses “outnumbers the local appointments available for those with Medicaid coverage,” Families 1st Partnership said.

Low-income families without dental insurance may forgo care or seek help through hospital emergency rooms, it added. Those with coverage “may have such a high deductible that they still aren’t able to afford dental care.”

Referrals for dental patients will be taken through local agencies who are Families 1st Partnership coaching partners. Residents with urgent dental needs also may apply at families1stpartnership.org.

Applications will be forwarded to a local agency for coaching, the group said in the press release.