North Platte family takes ownership of Habitat for Humanity house No. 61

A family’s application for a Habitat home approved in 2019 finally came to fruition after delays due to the pandemic.

Mario and Denisse DeLeon celebrated with North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity board members and workers Thursday afternoon as they were presented the keys to house No. 61 in the 2400 block of West 17th Street.

Pastor German Queme of the Hispanic Christian Church, Dios es Amor, prayed and offered Scripture in dedicating the house to the Lord.

The DeLeons have three children, Landon, 3, Jonathan, 9, and Leslie, 12, and are excited to enjoy their new living quarters. The couple spent a lot of time participating in the construction of the house and appreciated all the help Habitat gave them.

“First of all I want to thank our awesome God. I know without Him, none of this would be possible,” Denisse said. “I also want to thank everybody that helped us make this our dream.”

The family received numerous gifts including a gift card from the Do-It Center, now the North Platte Hardware; quilts given by the First Presbyterian Church ladies group; and various household items donated by several other organizations.