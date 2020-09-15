North Platte finishes fiscal year with higher sales tax collection than 2018-19

Somehow, and despite COVID-19, North Platte will end its fiscal year having collected more city sales-tax money than in 2018-19.
June’s surprising, record-breaking $829,910 net sales-tax collection will be followed by an $801,290 check for July, the Nebraska Department of Revenue said this week.
That left the city’s final 2019-20 sales-tax total at $8.24 million — 1.3% above 2018-19’s $8.13 million — though net sales taxes were depressed by the coronavirus pandemic from March through May.
It also meant North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, the city’s sales-tax reserve fund for local economic aid, will end its fiscal year Sept. 30 with $547,927 in fresh income from June’s and July’s collections.
Voters will decide Nov. 3 on another 10-year renewal for the 20-year-old QGF, which receives new money only if annual sales-tax collections reach a preset “trigger point.”
Net July lodging taxes for Lincoln County, meanwhile, will total $92,020. That’s nearly five times April’s COVID-19 low, but about one-fourth under what the county collected for tourism promotion in July 2019.
The $337,315 in lodging taxes for 2020’s first seven months trails the same period in 2019 by 34.6%. The tax is added to visitors’ hotel and motel bills.
North Platte’s share of motor vehicle sales taxes powered July’s sales-tax total as it did June’s, tracking with last month’s comments by three North Platte dealerships that June and July had seen exceptionally strong sales.
After June’s $829,910 total shattered the city’s previous monthly record since 2006 by $70,000, July’s $801,290 now holds the No. 2 spot.
Gross July taxes from motor vehicle sales totaled $85,902, also the city’s second-highest month in 15 years following an astounding $121,163 in June.
Favorable financing from car manufacturers, less out-of-town car shopping and a COVID-19 backlog in new vehicle registrations were among possible reasons cited by local new-car dealers in August.
The city’s gross non-vehicle sales-tax receipts in July remained strong at $725,122, slightly ahead of June’s $722,907. Gross “consumer use taxes” rose from $11,507 to $15,272.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called the past two months’ unexpectedly high sales tax collections “a double dose of welcome good news.”
The fiscal year’s overall annual increase in a year marked by coronavirus “is pretty amazing considering the unprecedented challenges the community residents and business community faced this year,” he said.
“It also goes to the heart of our residents continuing to support their local community and economy.”
July’s numbers “in some way reflect how fortunate we as community are to live in the Midwest where impacts of the pandemic have not compromised our livelihoods as greatly as those who reside in metropolitan areas throughout the country,” added City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
But the “frosting on the cake,” Person added, comes from the infusion of more than half a million new dollars into the Quality Growth Fund — due entirely to June’s and July’s sales-tax surge.
“That certainly did not look promising in late spring,” he said.
QGF, tapped this past year alone for downtown historic preservation, planning for a Lincoln County “rail park” and COVID-19 emergency aid for small businesses, doesn’t automatically get new money each year.
The fund’s 10-year economic development plan, which voters also will be asked to renew, says each year’s sales-tax income goes to the city’s general fund until and unless that year’s “trigger point” is reached.
If so, QGF and the general fund split additional sales taxes 50-50 until Sept. 30 or when QGF has gained $650,000 in new funds.
If the $650,000 maximum is reached first, any more sales taxes through Sept. 30 go to the general fund. Nothing in the QGF mechanism would change if voters support renewal Nov. 3.
If they don’t, North Platte will keep collecting its 1.5% local sales tax but won’t set aside any money for economic development. Dozens of Nebraska cities do so under Legislative Bill 840, passed in 1991.
“We hope the optimism that is obviously present in the economy will carry over to the general-election ballot when the Quality Growth Fund is up for renewal,” Person said.
