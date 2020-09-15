North Platte finishes fiscal year with higher sales tax collection than 2018-19

Somehow, and despite COVID-19, North Platte will end its fiscal year having collected more city sales-tax money than in 2018-19.

June’s surprising, record-breaking $829,910 net sales-tax collection will be followed by an $801,290 check for July, the Nebraska Department of Revenue said this week.

That left the city’s final 2019-20 sales-tax total at $8.24 million — 1.3% above 2018-19’s $8.13 million — though net sales taxes were depressed by the coronavirus pandemic from March through May.

It also meant North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, the city’s sales-tax reserve fund for local economic aid, will end its fiscal year Sept. 30 with $547,927 in fresh income from June’s and July’s collections.

Voters will decide Nov. 3 on another 10-year renewal for the 20-year-old QGF, which receives new money only if annual sales-tax collections reach a preset “trigger point.”

Net July lodging taxes for Lincoln County, meanwhile, will total $92,020. That’s nearly five times April’s COVID-19 low, but about one-fourth under what the county collected for tourism promotion in July 2019.

The $337,315 in lodging taxes for 2020’s first seven months trails the same period in 2019 by 34.6%. The tax is added to visitors’ hotel and motel bills.

North Platte’s share of motor vehicle sales taxes powered July’s sales-tax total as it did June’s, tracking with last month’s comments by three North Platte dealerships that June and July had seen exceptionally strong sales.

After June’s $829,910 total shattered the city’s previous monthly record since 2006 by $70,000, July’s $801,290 now holds the No. 2 spot.