North Platte High School qualified five performances for state speech at the A-2 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southwest and finished third as a team. Lincoln Southwest took the district title followed by Norris in second.

NPHS coach Scott King said the team improved with 12 district finalists compared with nine finalists last year.

“Overall, we had a stellar day at district speech,” King said. “Going into the day, and especially into finals, we were hoping to get a few more state qualifiers than we did.”

The team, King said, showed its depth by getting both of its entries into finals for serious prose, extemporaneous, oral interpretation of drama, and duo.

In the D2-5 district competition at Wallace, Arnold took the team title. Sutherland finished second at C1-6 at Bridgeport with Chase County in third.

A-2 District

Individual North Platte results (state qualifiers)

Duo interpretation: 2, Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder.

Entertainment speaking: 4, Jenna Hood.

Extemporaneous speaking: 3, David Grandel.

Oral interpretation of drama: 3, Cyrus Frazier, Lyndsay James, Pluto Axthelm, Tuesday Allen.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 4, Joseph Roeder.

C2-6 District

Team sweepstakes: 1, Perkins County; 2, Maxwell; 3, North Platte St. Pat’s.

Individual results (state qualifiers, area teams)

Duet acting: 2, Madison Gifford/Megan Montgomery, NP St. Pat’s; 3, Maylynn Walker/Selah Richter-Martinez, Perkins Co.

Entertainment speaking: 1, Emmeline Lucas, Maxwell; 2, Maggie Fisher, Perkins Co., 3, Mason McGreer, Perkins Co.

Extemporaneous speaking: 2, Casey Jett, NP St. Pat’s 3, Ryder Potts, Perkins Co.

Informative speaking: 1, Gavin Smith, Perkins Co., 2, Chyann Clark, Maxwell 3, Christina Smith, Maxwell.

Oral interpretation of drama: 1, Cecilia Putnam, Eli Busick, Eric Gonzalez, Kaitlin Meyer, Mason McGreer, Perkins Co.; 2, Ava Seger, Emily Cornelius, Hannah Bishop, Kenna Busick, Paige Franklin, Perkins Co., 3, Alejandra Mojer, Christina Smith, Hannah Pagel, Kaitlyn Pedersen, Veri Lima, Maxwell.

Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 1, Derek Ebmeier, NP St. Pat’s; 2, Kaitlin Meyer, Perkins Co.; 3, Maylynn Walker, Perkins Co.

Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Clara Scheunert, Perkins Co.; 2, Mallory McClenahan, Perkins Co.; 3, Aashi Naldoo, NP St. Pat’s.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 1, Lisselle Lucas, Maxwell; 2, Rameja Somers-Dehaney, NP St. Pat’s; 3, Caitlyn Dolezal, Perkins Co.

Persuasive speaking: 1, Gavin Smith, Perkins Co.; 2, Eli Busick, Perkins Co.; 3, Elio Nila, Maxwell.

Program oral interpretation: 1, Selah Richter-Martinez, Perkins Co.; 2, Liselle Lucas, Maxwell; 3, Myles Bishop, Perkins Co.

D2-5 District

Team sweepstakes (at Wallace) 1, Arnold; 2, Potter-Dix; 3, Wallace; 4, Eustis-Farnam; 5, Maywood; 6, Elwood; 7, Medicine Valley; 8, Hayes Center.

Individual results (state qualifiers, area teams)

Duet acting: 2, Logan Recoy/Rio Remund, Arnold; 3, Ashley Robertson/Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace.

Entertainment speaking: 1, Samantha Wonch, Arnold; 2, Emmy Oldham, Maywood.

Extemporaneous speaking: 2, Gracie Neth, Arnold; 3, Kendall McClintock, Wallace.

Informative speaking: 1, Gracie Neth, Arnold; 2, Josiah Nicklas, Medicine Valley; 3, Mallory McConnell, Wallace.

Oral interpretation of drama: 1, Anna Tullis, Danah Baldwin, Ella Cool, Ivy Tullis, Riata Remund, Arnold; 3, Eli Rogers, Johnathon Lamphear, Logan Recoy, Pedro Flores, Taylor Hanna-Miles, Arnold.

Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 2, Ella Cool, Arnold; 3, Kyla Patel, Mayood.

Oral interpretation of poetry: 2, Graci Peterka, Maywood.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 2, Danah Baldwin, Arnold; 3, Ansley Williams, Eustis-Farnam.

Persuasive speaking 1, Riata Remund, Arnold; 2, Realta Leach, Arnold; 3, Brylie Robinson, Wallace.

Program oral interpretation: 1, Ansley Williams, Eustis-Farnam; 2, Allison Wall, Eustis-Farnam.

C1-6 District

Team sweepstakes (at Bridgeport) 1, Bridgeport; 2, Sutherland; 3, Chase County; 4, Mitchell; 5, Hershey; 6, Valentine; 7, Amherst; 8 Gordon-Rushville.

Individual Results (state qualifiers, area teams)

Duet acting: 1, Aubrie Martino-Zogg/Katie Abbott, Hershey.

Entertainment speaking: 2, Brandy Bode, Hershey.

Oral interpretation of drama: 2, Andrew WieSt. George Colton, Zach Herbert, Chase Co.

Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 2, Andrew Wiest, Chase Co.

Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Finley Mosner, Valentine; 3, Aragorn Green, Chase Co.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 1, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland; 2, Brayan Cazares, Chase Co.

Persuasive speaking: 1, Brandy Bode, Hershey; 2, Marybelle Ward, Valentine.

Program oral interpretation: 1, Brayan Cazares, Chase Co.