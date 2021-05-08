North Platte fire fighters use Mid-Plains CC grain bin simulator for rescue training

Local firefighters got hands-on training in an agricultural rescue scenario Saturday morning.

About 10 members of North Platte Fire & Rescue and a handful of the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department crew practiced a grain bin rescue using a Mid-Plains Community College mobile simulator that is based out of the McCook campus.

The training, held at Fire Station No. 3 in North Platte, lasted about four hours.

“Some of these rescue situations are really tough because we have to use our imaginations to train,” North Platte Fire Department Capt. Adam Parsons said. “We don’t have a grain bin sitting out here (at the station) to use, so being able to get something like this and get our guys into those real-life situations as best we can and as safe as we can, is priceless.”

Parsons added that it’s the first time the department used the simulator and the roughly $1,100 cost for the training was covered by a Farm Credit Service grant. There is a chance another training session could be held again in the fall.

“We are always glad to have training where our folks can get into hands-on training versus just discussion,” North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said, “in particular, training like this with grain bin rescue.