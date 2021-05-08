North Platte fire fighters use Mid-Plains CC grain bin simulator for rescue training

Local firefighters got hands-on training in an agricultural rescue scenario Saturday morning.
About 10 members of North Platte Fire & Rescue and a handful of the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department crew practiced a grain bin rescue using a Mid-Plains Community College mobile simulator that is based out of the McCook campus.
The training, held at Fire Station No. 3 in North Platte, lasted about four hours.
“Some of these rescue situations are really tough because we have to use our imaginations to train,” North Platte Fire Department Capt. Adam Parsons said. “We don’t have a grain bin sitting out here (at the station) to use, so being able to get something like this and get our guys into those real-life situations as best we can and as safe as we can, is priceless.”
Parsons added that it’s the first time the department used the simulator and the roughly $1,100 cost for the training was covered by a Farm Credit Service grant. There is a chance another training session could be held again in the fall.
“We are always glad to have training where our folks can get into hands-on training versus just discussion,” North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said, “in particular, training like this with grain bin rescue.
“We don’t see this often, but it’s a very technical type of training,” Thompson said. “This is invaluable and what we want for our professionals.”
Participants split into groups of three or four and practice in removing someone from the bin using a ropes-and-haul system along with a rescue tube and auger.
Firefighters took turns being lowered into the bin that was then partially filed with plastic pellets used to represent grain.
The other crew members then surrounded the “victim” with panels to make the rescue tube before an auger was used to pump the pellets out of the tube.
In another exercise, firefighters used ropes from the roof of a bin to rescue a dummy.
Both bin sections were situated on a 28-foot trailer.
Tim Zehnder, the Mid-Plains director of fire science, built the simulated grain bins and led the training. He was joined by MPCC adjunct instructor Phil Larson, who also is a rope safety and climbing specialist.
Zehnder, who has more than 30 years in fire science, started doing the training in Minnesota around 18 years ago and continued it when he moved to Nebraska.
He has held training classes across Nebraska as well as Laramie County, Wyoming, and into Colorado.
“We get some miles on,” Zehnder said. The simulators have given fire fighters “the experience of being in a grain bin and how tough it is to work in and move around without dealing with the heights and safety issues.