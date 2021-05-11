North Platte fire marshal: Duplex fire apparently resulted from resident forgetting to turn off stove before falling asleep

A resident of a duplex in the 2100 block of West A Street apparently fell asleep after forgetting to turn off a burner on the stove, starting a fire late Monday.

The man was transported to Great Plains Health with what appeared to be smoke inhalation, North Platte Fire Marshal George Lewis said.

“The fire wasn’t bad, but the (firefighters) did a heck of a save on the victim,” Lewis said. “As far as we know, he is in the ICU.”

Lewis said the fire was accidental.

“It produced pretty heavy smoke and heat,” Lewis said. “Firefighters found him in his bed.”

The call came in about 9:40 p.m. and fire personnel were on scene until about 1 a.m.

Lewis said there was some fire damage to the cabinets.

“The firefighters had to tear down some of the ceiling in the kitchen to make sure it hadn’t spread into the attic,” Lewis said.

No damage was reported to the other half of the duplex, Lewis said.

