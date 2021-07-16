North Platte Fire Marshal prepares to retire after 40 years with fire department

George Lewis responded to an advertisement for a protection specialist with the North Platte Fire Department in early 1980 almost on a whim.
While he had thoughts of becoming a police officer or forest ranger, the motivation for a potential jump to the public service industry was based on the low pay he received as a carpenter on construction jobs.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll apply for it and just see what happens,’” Lewis said earlier this week as he sat in his third-floor office in the North Platte Public Safety building.
The North Platte native landed the job which started a run with the department that has lasted more than four decades.
Lewis was promoted to fire marshal in 1986, a position that he will step down from on Sept. 17.
Lewis, who is the senior member of the department, announced his retirement about three weeks ago.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he said, “but with time getting close to the (retirement) date, it’s starting to a bit.”
And what will be next?
“I don’t really know at this point,” Lewis said. “I just kind of want to step back and take it easy for a bit. Just see where the road takes me.”
It might be on his 2004 Harley-Davidson Road King Firefighter Edition that he has taken Sturgis trips on. He also plans to ride to Montana in the future to visit family members.
Lewis also intends to fix up a '65 Chevy Impala that he says has been sitting in his garage for 20 years. He wants to get it in car-show-worthy condition.
“I’ve been thinking about (retirement) for the past year,” Lewis said. “I thought, ‘Well, maybe I can hold out for another two or three years.’ But, I think its time.”
His 41 years on the job makes him the senior member of the city’s fire department. The majority of that time he was a one-member division with the fire marshal. Mike McConnell was named the deputy fire marshal in 2018.
Their duties include investigating fires within the city limits if a cause can’t be initially determined, performing fire safety inspections of public buildings and reviewing plans for new or remodeled structures as well.
They also perform fire safety programs for the public as well as in-school outreach.
“I’m going to miss the people that I have worked with over the years, and the contractors,” Lewis said. “I realize over the years I’ve probably made some people mad (on building inspections) but it was not my intent. I was just doing my job.”
Lewis calls himself old-school, preferring to keep records on paper and pen instead of relying on computers. He joked that he is intimidated by computers because, “I’m afraid I’ll push the wrong button and wipe everything out.”
Lewis motioned to a series of gray file cabinets placed against the wall directly across from his desk.
“That’s why I got those over there,” Lewis said, “they’ve got files on the inspections and other stuff.”
Lewis said he has investigated about five fires so far in 2021 and the numbers vary from one year to the next. He isn’t sure how many he’s inspected across his career, nor does he really reflect on details of the individual cases over the years.
“The fatality fires stand out and I’ve had several throughout the years,” Lewis said. “Those just stay with you and it also makes you more determined to do what you can to make the city safer from fires.”
It’s what he has tried to do over the years and pursued educational opportunities to assist with that. It began with a two-week fire investigation course at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, when he first landed the job. It has continued with fire and arson conferences over the years.
Lewis just shook his head when asked if he had ever imagined how long his career in the position would last, or if he ever had a goal in terms of years.
“No. I didn’t,” Lewis said. “I didn’t ever thing about it. I just took one day at a time and did the best I could and hoped for the best. Everything worked out pretty good.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.