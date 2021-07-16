North Platte Fire Marshal prepares to retire after 40 years with fire department

Lewis motioned to a series of gray file cabinets placed against the wall directly across from his desk.

“That’s why I got those over there,” Lewis said, “they’ve got files on the inspections and other stuff.”

Lewis said he has investigated about five fires so far in 2021 and the numbers vary from one year to the next. He isn’t sure how many he’s inspected across his career, nor does he really reflect on details of the individual cases over the years.

“The fatality fires stand out and I’ve had several throughout the years,” Lewis said. “Those just stay with you and it also makes you more determined to do what you can to make the city safer from fires.”

It’s what he has tried to do over the years and pursued educational opportunities to assist with that. It began with a two-week fire investigation course at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, when he first landed the job. It has continued with fire and arson conferences over the years.

Lewis just shook his head when asked if he had ever imagined how long his career in the position would last, or if he ever had a goal in terms of years.