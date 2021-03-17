North Platte firefighters find smoke to be no cause for alarm

North Platte firefighters and Fire Marshal George Lewis (wearing “Fire Marshal” jacket) investigate smoke billowing about 9 a.m. Wednesday from inside a garage just north of the Hub Bar at North Jeffers and Seventh streets. Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said two workers (at right) were cleaning up inside the garage and lit a fire inside a burn barrel, causing the smoke. No property was damaged.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
