North Platte firefighters find smoke to be no cause for alarm
North Platte firefighters and Fire Marshal George Lewis (wearing “Fire Marshal” jacket) investigate smoke billowing about 9 a.m. Wednesday from inside a garage just north of the Hub Bar at North Jeffers and Seventh streets. Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said two workers (at right) were cleaning up inside the garage and lit a fire inside a burn barrel, causing the smoke. No property was damaged.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

