North Platte firefighters join colleagues across the country in 9/11 tribute
North Platte firefighters join colleagues across the country in 9/11 tribute

Taylor Barton, right, EMT firefighter, and Lt. Tom Staton, paramedic firefighter, walk the stair stepper at Anytime Fitness on Saturday morning. The North Platte Fire Department firefighters walk the equivalent of 110 stories each year in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the Twin Tower attacks on 9/11.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Fire Department firefighters stepped their way up 110 stories simulating what fellow firefighters endured on 9/11 when the twin towers went down in New York City in 2001.

The 20th anniversary of the attack is being acknowledged across the country as the brotherhood of firefighters honors their fallen comrades. North Platte firefighter Tom Staton, a 21-year veteran of NPFD, worked his way on the stair stepper at Anytime Fitness.

“The twin towers were 110 stories and we’re not blessed enough to have a 110-story building here in North Platte,” Staton said. “So this is our best option and it’s nice for (Anytime Fitness) to donate their equipment and their time for us.”

Staton said across the nation firefighters are walking stairs in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives when the Twin Towers were struck by al-Qaeda operatives. They commandeered civilian aircraft and flew them into the Towers as well as the Pentagon. Another airliner crashed into a field in Pennsylvania as passengers fought with the al-Qaeda hijackers and gave up their lives to save others.

“In a lot of places, they go to football stadiums and they have hundreds of thousands of firefighters and civilians that walk the stairs with us,” Staton said.

He said North Platte firefighters signed up for time slots to give everyone who wanted to participate an opportunity.

“We are wearing basically the same equipment the firefighters on 9/11 wore as they entered the twin towers,” Staton said. “The only difference is we’re not carrying hose or irons that those guys were.”

