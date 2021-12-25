North Platte garbage collection will take place one day earlier for some residents because of New Year's

Telegraph staff reports
Garbage collection will take place one day earlier this week for some North Platte residents due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
Because Jan. 1 falls on a Saturday, city refuse collection crews will observe the holiday on New Year’s Eve, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said.
City residents should have their garbage carts in place a day earlier than usual to avoid being missed, he said.
The city’s transfer station near Lake Maloney will be closed Jan. 1, Groseth added.
