North Platte gets a sunny spring preview this week after a cold, dry winter

No matter how you mark your winters on the calendar, it’s been a dry one in North Platte.

The 2021-22 “meteorological winter” — meaning the three months of December, January and February — had seen just 9.1 inches of snow as its last hours ticked away Monday.

That’s the least recorded for those months by the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office since 6.2 inches of snow fell in 2005-06.

But it’s only the 51st driest in terms of snowfall since the old U.S. Weather Bureau added snowfall to North Platte’s daily recordkeeping in 1893.

The December 1980-February 1981 period saw a mere 1.2 inches of snow for the all-time low, followed by the 2.4 inches in 1903-04.

As usual, looking at only those three months doesn’t tell North Platte’s whole story for winter or even for snowfall in 2021-22.

It excludes the extended season’s first and largest snowfall of 4.7 inches, split between Halloween (2.5 inches) and Nov. 1 (2.2).

North Platte’s 9.1 inches from December through February, however, does take in the New Year’s storm that left 4.4 inches of snow at the airport.

The first 0.8 inches fell Dec. 31 — before the time ball fell in New York City’s Times Square — and the remaining 3.6 inches on Jan. 1, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

January saw two days with more than an inch of snow: 1.6 inches on Jan. 25 and 1.3 inches on Jan. 5.

Last week’s snow dustings didn’t amount to much, totaling 0.4 inches Wednesday and 0.1 inches Thursday.

What does that leave North Platte?

» Nineteen days of “official” winter, for one, until the spring equinox arrives on March 20.

» Its history of notable blizzards or heavy snowfalls in March and April. The weather service’s long-range forecast remains inconclusive about the chances for that.

» Finally, a sunny spring preview through this week to make up for last week’s subfreezing streak.

After Monday’s highs in the mid-60s, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach into the low 70s, the weather service said.

Mild weather will persist the rest of the week, with a Thursday high in the mid-50s followed by readings Friday in the lower 60s.

Rain should move in Friday night, taking turns with snow into Saturday night. Highs will be limited to the lower 40s Saturday and the upper 30s Sunday.

More by Todd von Kampen

