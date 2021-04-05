North Platte Giving Day donations to be accepted as early as April 26

The year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges for many organizations, but community members can boost the efforts of 71 local nonprofits May 5 for North Platte Giving Day.

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation will begin accepting donations online as early as April 26.

“The last year was challenging for all nonprofits, just like it was challenging for all residents,” said Executive Director Eric Seacrest. “The fundraising plans for many were disrupted and many nonprofits also had extra costs to fulfill their mission.”

During this community giving event, donors choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each. Cash prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000 will be given to nonprofits based on donations by check or online during various time periods.

“North Platte Giving Day is the best time to help community causes,” Seacrest said. “Just by donating, donors can help their favorite nonprofits earn pledged matching gifts and win cash prizes provided by sponsors.”