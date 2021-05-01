North Platte Giving Day is Wednesday and during this community giving event, donors choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each. Cash prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000 will be given to nonprofits based on donations by check or online during various time periods.

Giving Day gifts are tax deductible as charitable contributions, said Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest in a press release. The $300 Universal Charitable Deduction is available again in 2021 for individual taxpayers who do not itemize on their federal income taxes. In addition, a new law makes a Universal Charitable Deduction of up to $600 available for a married couple filing a 2021 joint tax return.

Donors can give online from computers, smartphones and tablets at northplattegivingday.org. The minimum online gift to a nonprofit is $10 and live support will be available on the website to assist donors on Giving Day.

Donation checks can be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.