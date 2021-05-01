 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Giving Day is Wednesday
0 comments

North Platte Giving Day is Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

North Platte Giving Day is Wednesday and during this community giving event, donors choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each. Cash prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000 will be given to nonprofits based on donations by check or online during various time periods.

Giving Day gifts are tax deductible as charitable contributions, said Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest in a press release. The $300 Universal Charitable Deduction is available again in 2021 for individual taxpayers who do not itemize on their federal income taxes. In addition, a new law makes a Universal Charitable Deduction of up to $600 available for a married couple filing a 2021 joint tax return.

Donors can give online from computers, smartphones and tablets at northplattegivingday.org. The minimum online gift to a nonprofit is $10 and live support will be available on the website to assist donors on Giving Day.

Donation checks can be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News