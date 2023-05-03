As of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, North Platte’s Giving Day had generated 878 online donations totaling $428,256 to benefit 73 organizations. That does not include the substantial number of donations made by check, said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, which coordinates the giving day and other support for local non-profit organizations.

To donate, go to northplattegiving.org or take your donation to one of four giving sites: Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation office in Nebraskaland Bank at 121 N. Dewey, Prairie Arts Center at 511 N. Jeffers, North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust at 601 S. Tabor, Orr's Draperies and Dry Cleaning in Westfield Shopping Center, or U-Save Pharmacy at 211 W. Leota.

Giving Day is benefitting 80 organizations this year, the most ever, and "We are on our way to record help for non-profits," he said. In addition to the online donations that show up immediately on the website, "We have processed a considerable number of checks already."

"We've had people coming in every day" to the donation sites during this years drive. In addition, "donations have come in from New York to California. . .from over 60 cities," and "they're still coming in," said Seacrest.

The top 10 recipients of online donations so far have been:

North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $130,995 from 67 unique donors.

Lincoln County Ag Society: $58,855 from 25 unique donors.

Cody Park Tennis Courts Fund: $45,390 from 12 unique donors, with $27,305 match remaining.

Community Connections: $24,435 from 51 unique donors.

Prairie Arts Center: $20,811 from 22 unique donors, with $64,594 match remaining.

D and N Event Center: $8,904 from 9 unique donors, with $1,048 match remaining.

Cody Park Pickleball Courts Fund: $8,394 from 14 unique donors.

Boy Scouts of America Overland Trails Council: $7535 from 58 unique donors.

North Platte Community College Foundation: $6,360 from 10 unique donors.

Deborah's Legacy: $6,090 from 38 unique donors.

Several organizations also won prizes and online gift boosts:

North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $500 from Equitable Bank for most online donors (7-9 a.m.); $500 from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru for most online donors (9-11 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from U-Save Pharmacy.

Community Connections: $500 from FNBO for most online donors (12-7 a.m.); $300 from Ady Marketing & Consulting, for second online most donors (7-9 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (12-1 a.m.) from Weathercraft; $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from Weathercraft.

TNR North Platte: $300 from Kwip Stop for 2nd most online donors (12-7 a.m.).

Boy Scouts Overland Trails Council: $500 from Edward Jones-Jeffrey Vap for most online donors on or before May 2.

Deborah’s Legacy: $300 from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning for 2nd most online donors on or before May 2.

Lincoln County Ag Society: $300 from Home Instead for 2nd most online donors (9-11 a.m.).

Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center: $300 random gift boost (on or before April 24) from Skiles Loop Bremer & White CPAs.

Grace Ministries Food Pantry: $200 online gift boost (April 25-27) from Kwik Stop.

Salvation Army: $200 random online gift boost (April 28-30) from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers: $200 random online gift boost (May1-2) from Carlson Financial Group – Charles Burwick.

Lincoln County Historical Museum: $200 random online gift boost (12 – 7 a.m.) from Ady Marketing & Consulting.

North Platte Area RSVP Fund: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Kwik Stop.

Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru.