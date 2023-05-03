As of 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, North Platte’s Giving Day had generated 878 online donations totaling $494,344 to benefit 73 organizations. That does not include the substantial number of donations made by check, said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, which coordinates the giving day and other support for local non-profit organizations.

To donate, go to northplattegiving.org or take your donation to one of four giving sites: Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation office in Nebraskaland Bank at 121 N. Dewey, Prairie Arts Center at 511 N. Jeffers, North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust at 601 S. Tabor, Orr's Draperies and Dry Cleaning in Westfield Shopping Center, or U-Save Pharmacy at 211 W. Leota.

Giving Day is benefitting 80 organizations this year, the most ever, and "We are on our way to record help for non-profits," said Seacrest. In addition to the online donations that show up immediately on the website, "We have processed a considerable number of checks already."

"We've had people coming in every day" to the donation sites during this years drive. In addition, "donations have come in from New York to California. . .from over 60 cities," and "they're still coming in," said Seacrest.

The top 10 recipients of online donations at 8:30 p.m. were:

North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $133,173 from 79 unique donors.

Lincoln County Ag Society: $59,550 from 32 unique donors.

Cody Park Tennis Courts Fund: $46,390 from 13 unique donors, with $26,805 match remaining.

KJLT AM and KJTF FM: $36,121, with 57 unique donors.

Community Connections: $24,560 from 54 unique donors.

Prairie Arts Center: $22,111 from 25 unique donors, with $63,944 match remaining.

Deborah's Legacy: $11,755 from 52 unique donors.

D&N Event Center: $9.254 from 12 unique donors, with $873 match remaining.

Cody Park Pickleball Courts Fund: $8,794 from 16 unique donors.

Great Plains Health Foundation: $8,025 from 15 unique donors.

Several organizations also won prizes and online gift boosts:

North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $500 from Equitable Bank for most online donors (7-9 a.m.); $500 from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru for most online donors (9-11 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from U-Save Pharmacy.

Community Connections: $500 from FNBO for most online donors (12-7 a.m.); $300 from Ady Marketing & Consulting, for second online most donors (7-9 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (12-1 a.m.) from Weathercraft; $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from Weathercraft.

TNR North Platte: $300 from Kwip Stop for 2nd most online donors (12-7 a.m.).

Boy Scouts Overland Trails Council: $500 from Edward Jones-Jeffrey Vap for most online donors on or before May 2.

Deborah’s Legacy: $300 from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning for 2nd most online donors on or before May 2.

Lincoln County Ag Society: $300 from Home Instead for 2nd most online donors (9-11 a.m.).

Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center: $300 random gift boost (on or before April 24) from Skiles Loop Bremer & White CPAs.

Grace Ministries Food Pantry: $200 online gift boost (April 25-27) from Kwik Stop.

Salvation Army: $200 random online gift boost (April 28-30) from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers: $200 random online gift boost (May1-2) from Carlson Financial Group – Charles Burwick.

Lincoln County Historical Museum: $200 random online gift boost (12 – 7 a.m.) from Ady Marketing & Consulting.

North Platte Area RSVP Fund: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Kwik Stop.

Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru.