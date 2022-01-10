 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Godfather's Pizza to honor 'Book It' coupons
0 Comments

North Platte Godfather's Pizza to honor 'Book It' coupons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Godfather’s Pizza in North Platte will be honoring “Book It” reward coupons.

With Pizza Hut having closed, many students who earned their Book It rewards for reading have no place to redeem the coupon.

“These kids have worked hard to reach their goal, and we want to make sure they are able to use it,” Lonnie Parsons and Gary Suhr, owners of North Platte’s Godfather’s Pizza, said in a press release Monday.

Effective immediately, the North Platte Godfather’s will honor the Book It coupons at the North Platte location only. With a parent or guardian’s help, students can call 534-8000 and order one one-topping mini pizza of their choice.

Book It coupons are for pickup or dine-in only. One mini pizza will be honored per Book It coupon. You must have your coupon with you to redeem the student’s mini pizza.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News