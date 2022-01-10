North Platte Godfather's Pizza to honor 'Book It' coupons

Godfather’s Pizza in North Platte will be honoring “Book It” reward coupons.

With Pizza Hut having closed, many students who earned their Book It rewards for reading have no place to redeem the coupon.

“These kids have worked hard to reach their goal, and we want to make sure they are able to use it,” Lonnie Parsons and Gary Suhr, owners of North Platte’s Godfather’s Pizza, said in a press release Monday.

Effective immediately, the North Platte Godfather’s will honor the Book It coupons at the North Platte location only. With a parent or guardian’s help, students can call 534-8000 and order one one-topping mini pizza of their choice.

Book It coupons are for pickup or dine-in only. One mini pizza will be honored per Book It coupon. You must have your coupon with you to redeem the student’s mini pizza.