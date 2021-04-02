North Platte Habitat for Humanity names winners of Habitat Build competition

The Lego creation for the Habitat Build competition was modeled after the home owned by Jayden Tillman’s great, great, great-grandparents.

He chose the design because the house is still standing in North Platte and has special meaning to him.

“I don’t really have a favorite part of the house,” Tillman said. “All of it was pretty fun to build.”

Tillman, 14, said he never had the opportunity to stay in the house because it had not been lived in for quite a number of years.

He was given the first choice of three prizes and deferred to second place winner Austin Walchesky, who chose the Vault Escape Games gift certificate.

Tillman selected the Jurassic World Lego set and third place winner, Eryn and Dallas Hardy, who were not able to attend the celebration, received the Dusty Trails’ certificate.

Jen Skates, special projects coordinator at Habitat, said there were double the entries compared with the previous year.

Prizes offered from sponsors were a $150 gift certificate for a trail ride or tanking ride down the river from Dusty Trails, a $75 gift certificate and escape from from Vault Escape Games, and a Jurassic World Lego set worth $100 from Game on Games.

