North Platte Habitat for Humanity, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program to battle it out at lip sync fundraiser Thursday
North Platte Habitat for Humanity, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program to battle it out at lip sync fundraiser Thursday

Koby Archuletta, a firefighter/EMT with the North Platte Fire Department, works his way through the crowd as he performs Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” during the Jan. 30, 3030, Lip Sync battle with Habitat for Humanity and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program. The event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds was a fundraiser for both organizations and Habitat and RDAP both had three singers perform with the crowd picking their favorite from each side to advance to a final showdown.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Teams from North Platte’s Habitat for Humanity affiliate and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program will square off in a joint fundraising “Lip Sync Battle” Thursday.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for the 7 p.m. event at the Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Those who want to display their allegiance to “Team Green” (RDAP) or “Team Blue” (Habitat) can buy an appropriate T-shirt for $20. Audience members will decide the evening’s winner.

People also can buy a ticket and a T-shirt together for $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Tickets are available at the RDAP office, 316 E. Front St., or the Habitat office, 420 N. Cottonwood St.

Masks will be required to attend. For information, call 308-532-0624.

