North Platte Habitat for Humanity, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program to battle it out at lip sync fundraiser Thursday

Teams from North Platte’s Habitat for Humanity affiliate and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program will square off in a joint fundraising “Lip Sync Battle” Thursday.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for the 7 p.m. event at the Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Those who want to display their allegiance to “Team Green” (RDAP) or “Team Blue” (Habitat) can buy an appropriate T-shirt for $20. Audience members will decide the evening’s winner.

People also can buy a ticket and a T-shirt together for $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Tickets are available at the RDAP office, 316 E. Front St., or the Habitat office, 420 N. Cottonwood St.

Masks will be required to attend. For information, call 308-532-0624.