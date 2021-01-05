North Platte High School alumni honor former teacher Pat Butera with scholarship

In 2014, Oregon legalized recreational marijuana.

“There was a change in legislation and two days after that occurred, we met and talked about it,” Johnson said. “Basically that business plan (learned from Butera) that Jeremy was talking about came to fruition that day. We saw the laws of the state change and decided there was a way to start a business there, and we went for it.”

With an initial investment of $70,000, the company brought to fruition the inspiration Butera sparked.

“We saw a big green pasture and it was wide open and it’s like, why be over here trying to fight over the grass when there’s a whole bunch of grass over there,” Pratt said. “It was just a big open place to do business.”

Pratt said it was different from entering a field where there is heavy competition.

“Like if you’re going to start a pizza chain, there’s a bajillion pizza chains and they all have a head start on you,” Pratt said. “Here, the gates just opened and you had an even playing field and we felt very excited about that even playing field.”

The NPHS alums said Butera accepted students in whatever form they came.