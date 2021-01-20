North Platte High School cheerleaders present donation to Callahan Cancer Center

North Platte High School cheerleaders present a check for $2,921.52 at the Callahan Cancer Center Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cheerleaders are Callahan Center nurses at left and Kathy Bourque, executive director of the Great Plains Health Care Foundation, back right. The cheerleaders collected the funds through their “Purple Out” project, including the Purple Out event Dec. 12 at the NPHS basketball game. The cheerleaders also sold T-shirts and collected donations from community businesses and individuals. The event, originally called “Pink Out,” has raised over $27,000 over the years it has been in existence.