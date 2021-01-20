 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte High School cheerleaders present donation to Callahan Cancer Center
0 comments
top story

North Platte High School cheerleaders present donation to Callahan Cancer Center

North Platte High School cheerleaders present donation to Callahan Cancer Center

North Platte High School cheerleaders present a check for $2,921.52 at the Callahan Cancer Center Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cheerleaders are Callahan Center nurses at left

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte High School cheerleaders present a check for $2,921.52 at the Callahan Cancer Center Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cheerleaders are Callahan Center nurses at left and Kathy Bourque, executive director of the Great Plains Health Care Foundation, back right. The cheerleaders collected the funds through their “Purple Out” project, including the Purple Out event Dec. 12 at the NPHS basketball game. The cheerleaders also sold T-shirts and collected donations from community businesses and individuals. The event, originally called “Pink Out,” has raised over $27,000 over the years it has been in existence.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News