North Platte High School cheerleaders to perform in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day

North Platte High School cheerleaders will perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1.

The teams invited to perform in the pregame performance are trophy winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camps, according to a press release.

Team members will travel as a team to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pregame performance. The cheerleaders will perform in front of 60,000 fans in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Citrus Bowl has been a college football tradition since 1947. The game gives cheerleaders and dancers the opportunity to perform at the seventh oldest collegiate bowl in the country, as well as the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Orlando.

The cheerleaders are raising money to help pay their way to the Citrus Bowl. They are looking for community sponsors who will be featured on their team T-shirts. Those interested in helping can contact head coach Jenna Campbell at jcampbell@nppsd.org.