North Platte High School cheerleading team performs at Citrus Bowl

Bowers said she wasn’t so keen on riding the roller coasters at first.

“Usually I am not a big fan of roller coasters so it was a little bit different for me,” Bowers said. “I liked a lot of the 3D rides.”

But her team didn’t let her avoid the roller coasters.

“I actually did a lot of the roller coasters because my team went with me and wouldn’t let me back down from that,” Bowers said. “If I had to pick one roller coaster that was probably my favorite, it would be the Hulk. It was really cool.”

Campbell said the girls would probably say it was one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

“I think that they all really enjoyed not just performing, but spending time with their teammates,” Campbell said. “Overall, the experience as a team was awesome and girls came back bonded even stronger than we were before.”

She said the business sponsors played a big part in making the trip possible.