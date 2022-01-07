North Platte High School cheerleading team performs at Citrus Bowl

The North Platte High School cheerleading team brought home a plethora of experiences from their trip to Orlando, Florida.
The Bulldog team qualified to perform at the Citrus Bowl at a cheer camp at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. The girls won two categories at the competition last summer.
Coach Jenna Campbell, who teaches kindergarten at McDonald Elementary, said the team had a great time.
“We stayed at Universal Studios,” Campbell said. “The times when we weren’t rehearsing we were able to spend at Universal Studios, which was a lot of fun.”
The team flew to Orlando Dec. 29 and returned to North Platte Jan. 2.
“It was the first time in an airplane for a couple of girls, so that was a neat experience,” Campbell said.
At the Citrus Bowl, the team performed with about 500 cheerleaders in front of 50,000 people.
“That was really neat for them,” Campbell said. “They all told me they don’t remember it because it was all kind of a blur.”
Seniors Emma Flanders and Katelyn Bowers are team captains.
“I definitely gained a lot of new friends,” Flanders said. “They were a lot of fun. They were super personable and easy to get along with.”
She said bonding with her own teammates was special.
“I would say the relationships with the girls on our team (were great),” Flanders said. “I wasn’t as close with some of the girls, but I feel like we’re a lot closer now.”
When the girls are busy with school and activities, Flanders said, it’s harder to get close to teammates because time is limited.
“After spending the night in a hotel for multiple nights,” Flanders said, “you definitely gain a bond that a lot of people don’t have.”
Bowers said the game was a great time.
“I really did feel completely at home,” Bowers said. “There were so many of the band members and cheerleaders on the field that were telling us, ‘Good luck and congratulations for being here,’ it almost felt like we were at home with our own band.”
The girls were able to take advantage of the many attractions at Universal Studios as well, including the rides.
“I would say my favorite ride was probably the VelociCoaster,” Flanders said. “It’s very new to the park and it goes like 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. It was super cool.”
She also liked the Harry Potter World park experience.
Bowers said she wasn’t so keen on riding the roller coasters at first.
“Usually I am not a big fan of roller coasters so it was a little bit different for me,” Bowers said. “I liked a lot of the 3D rides.”
But her team didn’t let her avoid the roller coasters.
“I actually did a lot of the roller coasters because my team went with me and wouldn’t let me back down from that,” Bowers said. “If I had to pick one roller coaster that was probably my favorite, it would be the Hulk. It was really cool.”
Campbell said the girls would probably say it was one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
“I think that they all really enjoyed not just performing, but spending time with their teammates,” Campbell said. “Overall, the experience as a team was awesome and girls came back bonded even stronger than we were before.”
She said the business sponsors played a big part in making the trip possible.
“We are really appreciative of those who helped sponsor our trip,” Campbell said, “and our families, who made it possible too, because it was a big undertaking to get 15 girls and their families there.”
More by Job Vigil
