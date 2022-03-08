North Platte High School grad publishes children’s book based on her own family experiences

North Platte High School 2020 graduate Emily Hendren looks forward to sharing her story through a children’s book she recently published titled “Millie and Her Mended Heart.”

The book came out of real-life experiences Hendren learned through the process of her parents’ divorce. The difficulties she navigated during a vulnerable time in her life inspired her to encourage children who are struggling in similar situations.

On Saturday, Hendren will offer the first reading of her book at noon at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Hendren is the reigning Miss Kearney USA and finished in the top six for the Miss Nebraska USA competition last Saturday. She was also Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen 2018-2019, Miss Heartland 2019-2021 and a candidate at the Miss Nebraska scholarship competition in 2021.

As a titleholder, she has the opportunity to go into schools and share her platform, “Broken Homes, Mended Hearts: Support for kids who have divorced and absent parents.”

“I go into elementary classrooms to read to kids and talk to them about how to cope if you have divorced or absent parents,” Hendren said. “I have always brought a book with me. The only book that I could find on the market was about a little girl who had two homes.”

Hendren realized that she needed a book with a broader message.

“I went to (a North Platte school) and we estimated that one out of three students had some form of a broken home,” Hendren said. “A lot of them had incarcerated parents, were adopted, were in foster care or parents that had left them like my dad had.”

In 2021, Hendren said, she looked for a book that would fit her platform and couldn’t find what she wanted.

“I sat in my room and decided, you know what, I’m going to write my own book, and that’s what I did,” Hendren said.

The story of Millie reflects the story of her own life. She plans to share the book as she visits classrooms.

“I wrote the story in hopes that I could inspire not only the students that had two homes and had divorced parents,” Hendren said, “but also the students whose parents left them and the parent that never calls on the phone, and how to cope with it.”

The story is about a little girl whose happy family life begins to dissolve.

“All of a sudden she starts to notice that her parents fight, they cry, they yell, and she doesn’t know how to handle those emotions,” Hendren said.

When Millie’s parents get a divorce and her dad leaves, she learns healthy outlets and she also learns to go to her trusted adult.

“I always talk to the kids about how important it is to talk about those feelings,” Hendren said, “and how they might hurt us and how holding them deep down inside won’t make it any better.”

In the book, Hendren said, Millie develops a positive outlook on her life with the help of her teacher.

“She forgives her dad and she learns that she’s still loved and none of that is her fault,” Hendren said, “and that she can continue to succeed in her life.”

Hendren said when students see her walk in the classroom wearing her crown and sash, they don’t know what life experiences she has had. “So by putting myself in a children’s book in a story form, then it will help me relate to the kids and the kids relate to me, and hopefully they will feel comfortable,” Hendren said.

Although she has not yet had the opportunity to use her own book in her schoolroom encounters, Hendren is looking forward to having that chance.

“I’ve heard many times that students, after I come in, will go to the counselor’s office and have that conversation with their counselor or their teacher,” Hendren said.

Hendren said sharing her personal story is impactful because the students see the success she has achieved in spite of the circumstances of life.

She is an elementary education major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and hopes to write many more books to use in the classroom when she begins her teaching career.

The book will be available for purchase at the event Saturday. It can be ordered on Amazon as well. Hendren said she will be signing books after the reading Saturday.

