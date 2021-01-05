 Skip to main content
North Platte High School mobile food pantry to distribute boxes of food Jan. 12
North Platte High School mobile food pantry to distribute boxes of food Jan. 12

The North Platte High School mobile food pantry will offer free boxes of food Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. until food is gone. There will be 325 boxes distributed that day at NPHS.

The event is a drive-through distribution. Patrons will drive their cars through the alley between the football field and the high school building. Volunteers will bring food to the car. The line will form at the gate by the northeast corner of the football building and will exit onto A Street afterward.

Drivers are asked not to park or get out of their cars for any reason. Boxes will be placed in the trunk or through a car window.

The food pantry is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland.

