North Platte High School music department to host drive-in holiday concert

Being creative comes with the territory for the North Platte High School music department, which will present its Christmas programs in new ways this year.

“Normally we have a varsity band Christmas concert and a varsity choir Christmas concert, then we do the junior varsity groups together,” said Leah Purdy, NPHS vocal music teacher. “We’re trying to think outside the box and trying to do it a little safer with COVID.”

Band director Brett Bradley and Purdy have come up with a different concert schedule than in the past.

“We’re going to put our jazz groups together, I have two jazz choirs and Brett has the varsity jazz band,” Purdy said. “We’re going to have a drive-in concert on the concrete slab outside the theater in front of the school.”

The drive-in concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

“We’re going to set some microphones and speakers out there,” Purdy said. “It might be cold, but that way people can sit in their cars, roll down their windows and listen to the kids.”

A coffee truck will be on site.

If it’s warm enough, Purdy said, people can bring food and sit outside on the grass or on their cars to listen.