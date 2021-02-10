North Platte High School recognizes FCS educators who help prepare students for life

The Family and Consumer Science Department at North Platte High School brings a plethora of opportunities for students to grow in various disciplines.
Wednesday was celebrated as National FCS Educator Day in an effort to encourage others to become FCS educators. The FCS teachers at NPHS said they strive toward a number of goals to guide the students toward being productive members of the communities they will eventually enter.
Liz Odle, Jill Kulp, Patti Saner and Traci Foster each specialize in a specific pathway based on the results of the North Platte Public School District’s local needs assessment.
Ultimately, the teachers want to prepare the students to be ready to enter the workforce. The department offers six pathways: child, youth and family studies; early childhood education; design; counseling and mental health; education and training and the culinary arts program.
“I feel like we have worked very hard to offer a wide variety of courses that meet the needs of students at any level,” Kulp said. “We have kids who really need things just to be able to function in life, and we have students that have high aspirations for careers.”
Kulp said the FCS department focuses on giving students those opportunities.
“I just feel like regardless of what class they take, we really strive to meet those needs, meet the kids where they’re at,” Kulp said. “That’s just a continual work in progress for us. It’s not anything that’s the same next year.”
The teachers said the North Platte district is one of few that offer family and consumer science in the curriculum.
“There are not many schools that still have this program,” Kulp said. “We feel very fortunate that we have had four teachers since I started 15 years ago, and we could probably use more.”
She said the FCS classrooms are full and “we keep asking for more teachers.”
The classes cover a number of disciplines. Odle teaches Basic Foods, Intro to FCS, Child Development and Early Education, and the other three teachers have a similar number of courses.
“We get to wear like 15 different hats every day,” Odle said. “We all teach a wide variety of classes and very few of us actually overlap.”
The FCS students learn the daily skills of life, but Kulp said things are changing rapidly for students.
“I think just teaching students how to deal with change or how to manage stress or how to work through problems,” Kulp said, “to me are as vitally important as the hands-on kinds of things like balancing a checkbook or figuring your finances or making a menu for the week.”
She said these kids will deal with many unknowns in the future.
“I think it’s important for them to have some tools in their toolbox to be able to navigate life a little bit better,” Kulp said.
Odle said teamwork is something that can be used in any environment.
Saner added that problem solving and communication were important as well.
“We teach how we present ourselves, how we dress and a lot of communication we work on every day in class,” Saner said. “I do the basics with Liz and I also teach a Culinary 1 and Culinary 2, which is teaching job skills.”
All of the teachers said they have a passion for teaching and gain great satisfaction from their efforts.
“My goal is to have my students love to cook,” Saner said.
She said many adults hate to plan and hate to cook, and she wants to change that type of thinking.
“I want my students to come out of my classes enjoying it,” Saner said. “Not thinking it’s a chore, but thinking it’s something they can have fun with and they can be creative.”
As the students advance to the upper culinary classes, she hopes the education they gain will help them in their chosen professions.
“They learn what is expected at a restaurant or at a job within the food service industry,” Saner said.
The name of the department has changed over the years from home economics to FCS.
“We’re no longer ‘Becky-home-ecky,’” Odle said. “Family and consumer sciences lends itself more toward the professional working environment.”
