North Platte High School recognizes FCS educators who help prepare students for life

The teachers said the North Platte district is one of few that offer family and consumer science in the curriculum.

“There are not many schools that still have this program,” Kulp said. “We feel very fortunate that we have had four teachers since I started 15 years ago, and we could probably use more.”

She said the FCS classrooms are full and “we keep asking for more teachers.”

The classes cover a number of disciplines. Odle teaches Basic Foods, Intro to FCS, Child Development and Early Education, and the other three teachers have a similar number of courses.

“We get to wear like 15 different hats every day,” Odle said. “We all teach a wide variety of classes and very few of us actually overlap.”

The FCS students learn the daily skills of life, but Kulp said things are changing rapidly for students.

“I think just teaching students how to deal with change or how to manage stress or how to work through problems,” Kulp said, “to me are as vitally important as the hands-on kinds of things like balancing a checkbook or figuring your finances or making a menu for the week.”

She said these kids will deal with many unknowns in the future.