North Platte High School senior qualifies for National Speech and Debate Tournament for 2nd year

North Platte High School senior Josh Stoner qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament for the second year in a row and will compete in International Extemporaneous Speaking at the virtual competition in June.

“I competed in the national qualifiers online,” Stoner said. “There are multiple districts across the United States and they’ll take the top four in each event.”

Stoner said he competed in a district that included Wyoming, South Dakota and part of Nebraska.

“I competed against 28 other competitors to qualify for nationals,” Stoner said. “I compete in International Extemp, and I deal with foreign topics focused (outside) the United States.”

He said the country could be Ecuador, Great Britain or Russia.

“I draw the question and then I have 30 minutes to gather information, without internet,” Stoner said, “to write a five- to seven-minute speech answering the question that includes six news sources on the topic.”

The national competition sends information to the competitors about the various subjects that could be selected. Stoner said from that information, he prepares for his performance.