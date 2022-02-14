North Platte High School seniors are accepted into emerging media program at UNL

“I’ve wanted to move from the side of a consumer, who is the person buying all those digital things,” Carlson said, “to a creator, who creates those and sells those to give people the same kind of experiences I have had.”

Most of the field is entertainment-based, but holds potential for uses in the medical field and others as the technology continues to advance, MacGregor said.

“One of the highest non-entertainment industrial uses is for training pilots,” Carlson said. “They sometimes will have little pre-made cockpits with all of the dials and controls that will be found in planes.”

He said the trainees use virtual-reality headsets so they can see both in reality and virtual reality and mix both of those together to train for actual flight.

The application process included submitted previous works the two have done through their work with Philep Willey’s film production classes at NPHS.

“They have you submit some creative pieces and some creative works that you’ve done,” MacGregor said. “I went through my portfolio and picked what I thought were the best videos.”