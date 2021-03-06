North Platte High School speech team places second in district competition

The North Platte Bulldogs speech team placed second in the A4 district competition Saturday.

Isabel Lundy took first in Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose, Maddie Ochsner took first in Poetry and Katelyn Bowers first in Entertainment Speaking. Two Oral Interpretation of Drama teams finished second and third.

The top four places in each category qualified for the state meet next weekend, which will be conducted online as all of the team’s meets have been this season.

The OID team of Ochsner, her brother Izaak Ochsner, Adeline Russell, Joseph Roeder and Reyna Wiezorek performed a piece taken from the musical “Chicago.”

“Every one of our meets has been virtual,” Russell said. “It’s all very new to us and interesting this year because we join the (online) room and you don’t know what anyone looks or sounds like until they go to perform.”

Russell said OID performances are usually 15 minutes, but this year that was reduced to 10 minutes. Practices were different as well, she said.

“Usually we would just do our practices for our team and for Mr. Cooper,” Russell said. “At the beginning of this year, (Mr. Cooper) had us practicing in front of our computers because it was all going to be online.”