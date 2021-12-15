North Platte High School students show off writing, acting talents

North Platte High School’s advanced acting class production, “Christmas Snapshots,” features vignettes written by the students.
For this production, students had the choice of five Christmas pictures to serve as inspiration for their scene.
“What resulted is a beautiful patchwork of Christmas stories and characters,” said Brittany McDaniel, teacher and director. “Newlywed couples, Santa’s elves, a gas station clerk and three girls headed home for Christmas are just some of the silly, heartwarming and heartbreaking characters you will meet.”
There will be two performances, the first at 7 p.m. Saturday and the second at 2 p.m. Sunday at the NPHS Performing Arts Center.
“When I was looking through the summer for (a play), I just wasn’t finding anything that was clicking,” McDaniel said. “I came across this show that was based off one photograph and I thought, we could do that, we could have students write it.”
McDaniel said she picked out a dozen Christmas pictures and culled that down to five.
“Students came in and started writing,” McDaniel said. “Some were in the (acting) class and some were not but just wanted to write.”
NPHS senior Reagan Hagen said she loves how the characters feel like real people.
“We have some really fun characters, but there are also characters that have given us a chance to really dig into some more serious acting, which has been a fun challenge,” Hagen said.
For many people, the holiday season brings a confusing mix of emotions. McDaniel said this production takes on that idea by showing situations, both silly and sad, that individuals may be grappling with over Christmas.
“It’s been a really encouraging and entertaining process watching these students create a show from the very beginning,” McDaniel said. “To watch this show go from just being a lightbulb moment in my brain to watching students put it on stage has just been a lovely experience.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work they have done.”
McDaniel has been the communications and theater teacher at NPHS for nine years and this is her second main-stage production with the advanced acting class. She is also assistant director of the all-school musical with Leah Purdy.
Admission is a donation at the door.