North Platte High School students show off writing, acting talents

NPHS senior Reagan Hagen said she loves how the characters feel like real people.

“We have some really fun characters, but there are also characters that have given us a chance to really dig into some more serious acting, which has been a fun challenge,” Hagen said.

For many people, the holiday season brings a confusing mix of emotions. McDaniel said this production takes on that idea by showing situations, both silly and sad, that individuals may be grappling with over Christmas.

“It’s been a really encouraging and entertaining process watching these students create a show from the very beginning,” McDaniel said. “To watch this show go from just being a lightbulb moment in my brain to watching students put it on stage has just been a lovely experience.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work they have done.”

McDaniel has been the communications and theater teacher at NPHS for nine years and this is her second main-stage production with the advanced acting class. She is also assistant director of the all-school musical with Leah Purdy.

Admission is a donation at the door.

