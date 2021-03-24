North Platte High School takes another step towards normalcy with junior/senior prom April 24

“That would hopefully help minimize close quarters or larger groups together,” Siegel said.

The students will not be prevented from dancing together.

“We respect family decisions and student decisions,” Siegel said. “From there, everybody has their own comfort level with things and we’re going to respect that for sure.”

He said students appear to be happy about the decision to allow the event to move forward.

“Not that this is anything that has to be earned,” Siegel said. “But when you look at the context of what students and staff have done this year, it’s good to give something back.”

He said the opportunity is well-deserved for students and staff.

“Our students and staff have done an amazing job this year,” Siegel said. “By the numbers and by the achievements this year, they’ve led perhaps one of the most successful years of our school.”

The credit, Siegel said, goes to the students and the staff.

“Going forward, anything you can give back going toward normalcy as much as possible, you want to make it happen,” Siegel said.