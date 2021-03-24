 Skip to main content
North Platte High School takes another step towards normalcy with junior/senior prom April 24
North Platte High School takes another step towards normalcy with junior/senior prom April 24

NPHS Prom

Current and recent North Platte High School Students attend a special COVID-19 makeup prom July 18, 2020, sponsored by Hirschfeld’s of North Platte.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

A cherished rite of passage for juniors and seniors at North Platte High School brings another step back toward normalcy.

The NPHS junior/senior prom April 24 will offer an opportunity for students to get together for positive interaction before the school year ends.

Principal Scott Siegel said some protocols will be in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to the regular checks we do at the door,” Siegel said, “we’re going to be doing temperature checks; we’re going to limit what you can bring in.”

He said the school will provide bottled water because fountains are shut off.

“We’re going to use a larger area and masks are also required,” Siegel said. “We’re just going to try and limit any potential exposures as best as possible.”

The plan between now and the scheduled date, Siegel said, was to try to educate families so they can decide what is best for them.

“It’s a completely optional event,” Siegel said. “It’s kind of a rite of passage for many, but it’s still a family/student decision to attend or to decide it’s not best for them.”

The event will be staged in the NPHS gym because it is the largest area of the school.

“That would hopefully help minimize close quarters or larger groups together,” Siegel said.

The students will not be prevented from dancing together.

“We respect family decisions and student decisions,” Siegel said. “From there, everybody has their own comfort level with things and we’re going to respect that for sure.”

He said students appear to be happy about the decision to allow the event to move forward.

“Not that this is anything that has to be earned,” Siegel said. “But when you look at the context of what students and staff have done this year, it’s good to give something back.”

He said the opportunity is well-deserved for students and staff.

“Our students and staff have done an amazing job this year,” Siegel said. “By the numbers and by the achievements this year, they’ve led perhaps one of the most successful years of our school.”

The credit, Siegel said, goes to the students and the staff.

“Going forward, anything you can give back going toward normalcy as much as possible, you want to make it happen,” Siegel said.

It has been a full year since the pandemic forced the shutdown.

“I feel like everyone has gone through their own cycle of thoughts on everything,” Siegel said. “It’s really nice to know that there’s a corner to turn and it’s just very helpful and it’s very exciting for all of us.”

Siegel said there are likely a lot of mixed emotions for students and families.

“These rites of passage can be joyous, they can be stressful,” Siegel said. “My hope would be that families and students enjoy every minute of the time they have left.”

Women of Achievement finalists named
Local

Women of Achievement finalists named

Because of the number of nominations, this year finalists were chosen for each of the seven categories. From that group, the winners will be announced at a luncheon Tuesday, April 13.

