North Platte High School to present production of 'Clue'

“I think there are quite a few elements taken from the game,” Hood said, “but I think it really kind of adds onto it and when you go back to play (the game), it kind of makes a little more sense about how they got into the situation.”

Mrs. White (Haylee Nolda) has an interesting past of her own.

“She hates everybody, especially Yvette,” Nolda said. “She has these snarky little comments every once in a while, so it’s so much fun to play her.”

Nolda said her favorite part is a scene that takes place in the kitchen after a character dies.

“I say this one line and I basically destroy the guys, it’s great,” Nolda said. “I tell them that this (guy) is soft, this one’s strong and this one is disposable.”

Mrs. White has had five husbands.

“She is just like, I want another husband,” Nolda said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Director David Cooper said he chose the show because it is colorful and familiar.

“It’s a show that is a lot of fun because you can do it a variety of ways,” Cooper said. “Everyone does it differently, and the version we’re doing is the fifth version and it’s been out for about seven years.”