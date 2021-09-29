North Platte High School to present production of 'Clue'

The speculation of whodunit abounds in the North Platte High School production of the popular play “Clue.”
Could it be Mr. Mustard, or was it Professor Plum or even Mrs. Peacock? The answer will be revealed during the performances next Tuesday through Thursday at the NPHS Performing Arts Center.
Reyna Wiezorek, who plays the “provocative” maid Yvette, said the cast is having a lot of fun preparing for their performances.
“My favorite part is in scene 5 where I’m in the room and screaming and everybody rushes in,” Wiezorek said. “I get to slap at least all of the boys in one single scene and it’s hilarious to me.”
Wiezorek said she had to work on a non-contact slap because she was hitting them too hard.
Based on the popular board game, the comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy (Ellie Gaedke), where he admits to blackmailing his visitors.
Jenna Hood plays Mrs. Peacock, the wife of a senator.
“She is very prudish and a little bit batty at times,” Hood said. “She’s very overdramatic and I really like playing her. There’s just a lot of emotions to express and it’s a lot of fun.”
Hood said her favorite part of the show is how everyone reacts when people die. She said she has played the board game and the play gives some insight to the game.
“I think there are quite a few elements taken from the game,” Hood said, “but I think it really kind of adds onto it and when you go back to play (the game), it kind of makes a little more sense about how they got into the situation.”
Mrs. White (Haylee Nolda) has an interesting past of her own.
“She hates everybody, especially Yvette,” Nolda said. “She has these snarky little comments every once in a while, so it’s so much fun to play her.”
Nolda said her favorite part is a scene that takes place in the kitchen after a character dies.
“I say this one line and I basically destroy the guys, it’s great,” Nolda said. “I tell them that this (guy) is soft, this one’s strong and this one is disposable.”
Mrs. White has had five husbands.
“She is just like, I want another husband,” Nolda said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Director David Cooper said he chose the show because it is colorful and familiar.
“It’s a show that is a lot of fun because you can do it a variety of ways,” Cooper said. “Everyone does it differently, and the version we’re doing is the fifth version and it’s been out for about seven years.”
The show will be presented Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Cost is $5 for students and adults, and no activity cards will be accepted.