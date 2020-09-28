North Platte High School's fall play premieres with safeguards in place

The North Platte High School speech and theater department presented “The Write Stuff” Monday.

Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Performing Arts Center in the high school.

COVID-19 restrictions limit the audience to 75% capacity and all must wear masks.

Admission is a donation.

The play is about Tommy, a third grader whose entire life depends on passing his spelling test. Pressure comes from his father, and his mother spells every word she says.

Eventually, Tommy comes up with stories that go with the words his teacher is using. The only problem is that Tommy’s stories are based on incorrect meanings for the words.

The cast is:

Olivia Stacy — Mom

Jonathan Dekleva — Dad

Joshua Stoner — Tom

Maggie Cook — Ms. Komodo

Adeline Russell — Charlene

Reyna Wiezorek — Joanie

Annie von Kampen — Charita

Maddie Ochsner — Janice