North Platte High School's fall play premieres with safeguards in place
“The Write Stuff” cast members practice a scene for the North Platte High School fall play that opens Monday.  From left are, front row: Joseph Roeder and Dana Sorenson; back row: Chris Miller, Emmalea Brown, Joshua Stoner and Brent Hansen. 

 David Cooper

The North Platte High School speech and theater department presented “The Write Stuff” Monday.

Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Performing Arts Center in the high school.

COVID-19 restrictions limit the audience to 75% capacity and all must wear masks.

Admission is a donation.

The play is about Tommy, a third grader whose entire life depends on passing his spelling test. Pressure comes from his father, and his mother spells every word she says.

Eventually, Tommy comes up with stories that go with the words his teacher is using. The only problem is that Tommy’s stories are based on incorrect meanings for the words.

The cast is:

Olivia Stacy — Mom

Jonathan Dekleva — Dad

Joshua Stoner — Tom

Maggie Cook — Ms. Komodo

Adeline Russell — Charlene

Reyna Wiezorek — Joanie

Annie von Kampen — Charita

Maddie Ochsner — Janice

Anezca Bannink — Sally

Emma Dowhower — Ruthann

Joseph Roeder — Balthazar

Brent Hansen — Lyle

Emmalea Brown — Kyle

Chris Miller — Chris

Paxton Robertson — Ensemble

Taylor Lowe — Ensemble

Jenna Hood — Ensemble

Dana Sorenson — Ensemble

Haylee Nolda — Ensemble

Keira Smyth — Ensemble

Cali Soper — The Voice

Cyrus Frazier — Tech Crew

Izaak Ochsner — Tech Crew

Drue Russell — Tech Crew

Tahjzha Botts — Tech Crew

Ethan Stacy — Tech Crew

Nayeli Benitez — Tech Crew

Sierrah Vasquez — Tech Crew

Breaking News