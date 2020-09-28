North Platte High School's fall play premieres with safeguards in place

The North Platte High School speech and theater department presented “The Write Stuff” Monday.
Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Performing Arts Center in the high school.
COVID-19 restrictions limit the audience to 75% capacity and all must wear masks.
Admission is a donation.
The play is about Tommy, a third grader whose entire life depends on passing his spelling test. Pressure comes from his father, and his mother spells every word she says.
Eventually, Tommy comes up with stories that go with the words his teacher is using. The only problem is that Tommy’s stories are based on incorrect meanings for the words.
The cast is:
Olivia Stacy — Mom
Jonathan Dekleva — Dad
Joshua Stoner — Tom
Maggie Cook — Ms. Komodo
Adeline Russell — Charlene
Reyna Wiezorek — Joanie
Annie von Kampen — Charita
Maddie Ochsner — Janice
Anezca Bannink — Sally
Emma Dowhower — Ruthann
Joseph Roeder — Balthazar
Brent Hansen — Lyle
Emmalea Brown — Kyle
Chris Miller — Chris
Paxton Robertson — Ensemble
Taylor Lowe — Ensemble
Jenna Hood — Ensemble
Dana Sorenson — Ensemble
Haylee Nolda — Ensemble
Keira Smyth — Ensemble
Cali Soper — The Voice
Cyrus Frazier — Tech Crew
Izaak Ochsner — Tech Crew
Drue Russell — Tech Crew
Tahjzha Botts — Tech Crew
Ethan Stacy — Tech Crew
Nayeli Benitez — Tech Crew
Sierrah Vasquez — Tech Crew
