North Platte High School's new media center is not your mother's library

“When we come in here, they’re always helping us with what we need,” Haneborg said. “At the tables they have Play-Doh out, or you can make bracelets and stuff like that. When you come in here, you always feel like you have something to do.”

Haneborg said she feels she works better in the new setting.

“It helps me get my work done,” Haneborg said. “I want to get my work done so then I can, like, relax and there’s things for me to do in here.”

Tatman also plays music in the library and the atmosphere helps to make it a place where students want to be.

“With the music and having the different activities, I wanted to completely change the way that kids look at the library,” Tatman said. “It’s no longer just a quiet spot where kids come and don’t speak. I want them to feel comfortable, have things out where they can come because they need a break.”

Tatman said the library is still about books.