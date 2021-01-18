North Platte High School's spring musical to be part of documentary

Last year’s North Platte High School spring musical drew great reviews even though audiences could only watch a rehearsal video online due to COVID-19.
Students and fans alike were disappointed that the cast missed out on live audience interaction. This year, hopes are high that the cast members will get to perform live.
The show also offers another unique opportunity.
A documentary will be produced with clips from high schools across the country performing the musical, assistant director Brittany McDaniel said.
“(Director Leah) Purdy spoke with the people who are putting it together and they are going to request specific clips of the show,” McDaniel said. “We can wear our North Platte High School gear, so they will put our clips together with clips (from other schools) during rehearsals.”
HBO is producing the documentary, McDaniel said some cast members might also be interviewed for the program.
Last year, “it was kind of heartbreaking to not perform our musical live,” said senior Caedmon Hoaglund. “But it also made us happy to know that we still got to show people all of the hard work we put in through the livestream.”
This year, he is looking forward to his final performance as an NPHS student.
“I’m really hoping we can do a live performance,” Hoaglund said. “I’ll be really disappointed if we can’t, because this is a musical I can relate to and it’s so much fun.”
The musical is based on the struggles high school students have in obtaining scholarships to quality schools.
“The play is something I can relate to because school is very stressful, and sometimes it feels like that’s all that matters,” Hoaglund said. “College is coming up, and you have to keep your grades up and you have to make sure that you get scholarships.”
Sophomore Carly Purdy said she likes the musical because of its modern setting.
“We’re really connected to it because we can relate to it,” she said. “The characters are not necessarily who we are, but somebody we know, so that makes it easier, and in the show they use technology like we use in our high school.”
Director Leah Purdy said she chose “Ranked” because she had been following its progress on Facebook.
“I’m part of a theater teachers group on Facebook,” she said. “The writers were about to take it to Broadway to workshop it in March and their flight got canceled because of COVID.”
Still reeling from the loss of 2020’s show, Purdy and McDaniel were reluctant to think about this year. But then the writer did something unusual.