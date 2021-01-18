North Platte High School's spring musical to be part of documentary

“I’m really hoping we can do a live performance,” Hoaglund said. “I’ll be really disappointed if we can’t, because this is a musical I can relate to and it’s so much fun.”

The musical is based on the struggles high school students have in obtaining scholarships to quality schools.

“The play is something I can relate to because school is very stressful, and sometimes it feels like that’s all that matters,” Hoaglund said. “College is coming up, and you have to keep your grades up and you have to make sure that you get scholarships.”

Sophomore Carly Purdy said she likes the musical because of its modern setting.

“We’re really connected to it because we can relate to it,” she said. “The characters are not necessarily who we are, but somebody we know, so that makes it easier, and in the show they use technology like we use in our high school.”

Director Leah Purdy said she chose “Ranked” because she had been following its progress on Facebook.

“I’m part of a theater teachers group on Facebook,” she said. “The writers were about to take it to Broadway to workshop it in March and their flight got canceled because of COVID.”