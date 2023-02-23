A North Platte High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, according to the North Platte Police Department.

David D. Cooper, 46, was taken into custody Wednesday and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center

School administrative staff reported to police Tuesday they had received information a staff member had been acting inappropriately around a student.

The information was turned over to the school resource officer, who investigated the concerning activity between the staff member and student, in conjunction with the North Platte Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old student Wednesday morning and several items of evidence were collected. Probable cause was developed that included evidence of sexual contact between the student and staff member, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody later that afternoon by the school resource officer at North Platte High School.

North Platte Public Schools sent out a press release on the matter Thursday morning.

It reads in part: “While we cannot share the specific details of this personnel matter, we can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment. Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation.”